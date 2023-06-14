NEET (UG) 2023 Result : Kerala girl bags 23rd rank at national level entrance exam; first in state

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET 2023: Kozhikode native, RS Arya scored 23rd rank at the national level and first rank in Kerala. The top scorers in India for NEET 2023 are Prabhanjan J from Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Andhra Pradesh. The results were declared by National Testing Agency (NTA).

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

    Kozhikode: NEET (UG), the national entrance exam for enrollment in undergraduate medical programmes, had its results declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday. The top scorers in India for NEET 2023 are Prabhanjan J from Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Andhra Pradesh.
    Meanwhile, Kozhikode native RS Arya bagged the 23rd rank at the national level and first rank from Kerala. She is also ranked third among girls at the national level. 

    ALso read: NEET UG 2023 result DECLARED; How to check score, cutoff, admission criteria and more

    Arya, who was unsuccessful in her first attempt, clinched the 23rd rank in her second attempt with her burning desire to become a doctor. She obtained 711 marks and 99.9987246 percentile score. She is the only candidate from Kerala in the top 50. Arya finished Class 12 at Alphonsa Senior Secondary School, Thamarassery in 2022.

    About 11.45 lakh students passed the national-level exam. 

    The NEET UG examination is conducted for the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and 100% seats of deemed universities. However, the admissions in the state or civic-run colleges and private colleges are managed by the respective state government authorities.

    For students who have invested their efforts and dedication, the NEET UG Result 2023 holds significant importance as it determines the cut-off scores for admission to medical colleges.

    The NEET UG exam for the current year was held on May 7, 2023, at various exam centres nationwide. The provisional answer key was released on June 4, with the opportunity to raise objections until June 6, 2023. The NEET (UG) - 2023 exam is available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Urdu.

    NEET UG 2023: Reservation

    The reservation policy for NEET UG 2023 includes the following categories:

    Scheduled Caste (SC): 15% of seats are reserved in every course.

    Scheduled Tribe (ST): 7.5% of seats are reserved in every course.

    Persons with Disability (PwBD): 5% of seats are reserved in each of the GEN, GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, and ST category seats. This reservation is known as a horizontal reservation, specifically for individuals with disabilities.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
