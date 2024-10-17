Kerala: Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya charged with abetment in ADM Naveen Babu's death

A case has been filed against Kannur District Panchayat President P.P. Divya for the alleged abetment of suicide in the death of Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu. The charge is a non-bailable offense, with a possible prison sentence of up to 10 years.

Kerala: ADM Naveen Babu's funeral to be held in Pathanamthitta today

The investigation into the death of ADM Naveen Babu, who was found dead at his residence in Kannur after facing corruption allegations, is underway. The police have recorded the statement of Kannur District Panchayat President P.P. Divya, who had accused Naveen of corruption. As part of the probe, the Kannur police will be visiting Pathanamthitta.

ADM Naveen Babu's family had filed a police complaint against P.P. Divya regarding his death. Additionally, Kozhikode District Panchayat member V.P. Dulkifil has filed a complaint against Kannur District Panchayat President P.P. Divya with the Ombudsman for Local Self-Government. The funeral of Naveen Babu, who was found dead at his residence in Kannur, will be held today at his home in Malayalappuzha, Pathanamthitta, with the ceremony set for 2 PM at his house in Pathissery.

Naveen Babu was found dead a day after P.P. Divya leveled corruption allegations against him. The day prior to his death, his farewell event in Kannur took an unexpected turn when Divya openly criticized his actions. In her speech, she made serious accusations of corruption against him, specifically related to transfer matters.

During the farewell event, Divya stressed the importance of integrity and advised Naveen Babu to refrain from similar actions in his new role. This intense moment unfolded in front of the Collector, who was also present. Divya accused Naveen of attempting to influence the approval of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for a petrol station, asserting that she had detailed information on the matter and would reveal it if necessary.



