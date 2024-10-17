Lifestyle

Nutrients in chicken feet

Not a preferred food

Generally, we don't prefer chicken feet as much as chicken meat.

Reason?

The reason is the lack of meat. It's mostly bone, and many don't enjoy chewing on it.

Deep-fried or in soup

Some people deep-fry or make soup with chicken feet. Are you aware that these often-discarded chicken feet are packed with nutrients?

Collagen

Chicken feet are rich in collagen, which is beneficial for your knees and helps reduce bone wear and tear.

Nutrients

100 grams of chicken feet contain 240 calories and 16 grams of protein.

Multivitamins

They are rich in multivitamins. Chewing them is also good for your teeth. So, next time, don't discard chicken feet; give them a try.

