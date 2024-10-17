Lifestyle
Generally, we don't prefer chicken feet as much as chicken meat.
The reason is the lack of meat. It's mostly bone, and many don't enjoy chewing on it.
Some people deep-fry or make soup with chicken feet. Are you aware that these often-discarded chicken feet are packed with nutrients?
Chicken feet are rich in collagen, which is beneficial for your knees and helps reduce bone wear and tear.
100 grams of chicken feet contain 240 calories and 16 grams of protein.
They are rich in multivitamins. Chewing them is also good for your teeth. So, next time, don't discard chicken feet; give them a try.