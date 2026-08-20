Suvendu Adhikari welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval of the Kharagpur-Bhadrak fourth railway line. He highlighted that the project will enhance rail connectivity, decongest routes, and boost passenger and freight movement in West Bengal and Odisha.

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval of the Kharagpur-Bhadrak (Ranital) fourth railway line project, describing it as a major step towards strengthening railway infrastructure and regional connectivity.

In a post on X, Adhikari thanked the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the project, which will span 173 kilometres across West Bengal and Odisha. He said the multi-tracking project would significantly transform rail connectivity in the region and strengthen the Eastern Coastal Corridor.

Enhanced Rail Connectivity and Decongestion

According to Adhikari, the additional railway line will help decongest critical railway corridors and increase track capacity along the busy Kharagpur route. This, he said, would facilitate smoother, faster, and more punctual passenger train operations.

The West Bengal CM also highlighted the project's potential impact on freight transportation, saying increased railway capacity would improve the movement of commodities such as steel, coal, iron ore, cement, automobiles, containers, and food grains.

Catalyst for Industrial Growth

He said improved rail connectivity would benefit local industries, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and ports by creating a more reliable and efficient supply chain between West Bengal and neighbouring eastern states.

Adhikari described the project as a potential catalyst for industrial growth in the region, particularly by strengthening connectivity between production centres, industrial units and major ports. He also said the additional rail capacity would help reduce the pressure of freight movement on highways, potentially easing congestion caused by heavy commercial vehicles.

Strategic Importance and Future Outlook

"Infrastructure development is fundamental to progress," Adhikari said, welcoming the Cabinet decision and expressing hope for the project's speedy and seamless execution.

The Kharagpur-Bhadrak section is strategically important for railway movement along the eastern coast, connecting major industrial and commercial areas of West Bengal and Odisha. The expansion of railway capacity is expected to provide greater operational flexibility by allowing more trains to run on the route while helping reduce congestion on existing tracks.

Adhikari said the project would ultimately benefit people across West Bengal and the neighbouring eastern states by improving passenger connectivity as well as supporting industrial and freight movement. The approval comes amid the Centre's continued focus on expanding railway capacity through multi-tracking and infrastructure projects aimed at improving passenger services, freight logistics, and connectivity across key economic corridors. Adhikari said the project should now be implemented efficiently so that its benefits reach passengers, industries, MSMEs, and ports in the region at the earliest. (ANI)