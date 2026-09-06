BJP MP and former UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma has been appointed the new Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. He vowed to live up to the trust of PM Modi and the central leadership, highlighting the strategic importance of the islands.

Vows to Live Up to PM's Trust

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma, who has been appointed Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, has said that he will make every effort to live up to the trust placed in him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central leadership.

He said the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have strategic importance. "No position is inherently big or small... My constant endeavour has always been to discharge my duties effectively, regardless of the task or the nature of the challenge,” he said. “The Andaman and Nicobar Islands constitute a strategically vital region, and I will strive to ensure, under the guidance of the Centre, the Prime Minister, and the Home Minister, that we perform our work well... assure you that I will make every effort to live up to the trust placed in me by the Prime Minister and the central leadership," he added.

Wife Expresses Confidence

Dinesh Sharma’s wife Jayalakshmi Sharma said that he has always carried out his responsibilities with dedication and expressed confidence that he would continue to work with the same diligence, responsibility and integrity in his new role. "He has always fulfilled his responsibilities exceptionally well, and I am confident that he will work in this role with the same diligence, sense of responsibility, and integrity,” she told ANI.

Presidential Appointment

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday appointed Dinesh Sharma as the Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a communique.

Sharma, 62, has earlier served as deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)