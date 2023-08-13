Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Decomposed body of six-month-old infant found in Pathanamthitta

    A six-month-old baby girl's body was found in a swampy area near Pulikeezhu junction in Thiruvalla on Saturday (Aug 12).

    Kerala: Decomposed body of six-month-old infant found in Pathanamthitta postmortem report updates anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 13, 2023, 5:47 PM IST

    Pathanamthitta: In a mysterious circumstance, a six-month-old baby girl's body was found in a swampy area near Pulikeezhu junction in Thiruvalla on Saturday (Aug 12). The body was found in a decomposed state and the police suspected a case of murder in the incident. 

    However, the autopsy report did not reveal any evidence of murder to conclude. There were no suspicious injuries on the body. The postmortem was conducted at the Kottayam Medical College. The report also revealed that the child lost her limbs due to a dog bite.

    A police officer reported that on Saturday night, "one of the workers of a local shop went seeking for the source of a terrible stench originating from the area, and that's when they discovered the body of the about six-month-old infant."

    According to some locals, who spoke to the media, the body was missing some limbs and the face was decomposed to the extent that identification was not possible. The body appears to be 2 days or 48 hours old. 

    Further details are awaited...

    Last Updated Aug 13, 2023, 5:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will cut off your hands Despite warning hate speech at Haryana Mahapanchayat gcw

    'Will cut off your hands': Despite warning, hate speech at Haryana Mahapanchayat

    18 deaths in 24 hours in Maharashtra hospital probe committee formed gcw

    18 deaths in 24 hours in Maharashtra hospital, probe committee formed

    Bolstering India's strategic edge: Nyoma ALG to become third full-fledged IAF base in Ladakh snt

    Bolstering India's strategic edge: Nyoma ALG to become third full-fledged IAF base in Ladakh

    Unacademy teacher urges students not to vote for illiterate politicians WATCH gcw

    Unacademy teacher urges students 'not to vote for illiterate politicians' (WATCH)

    Kerala: Charred body of missing man found in paddy field in Kozhikode anr

    Kerala: Charred body of missing man found in paddy field in Kozhikode

    Recent Stories

    Apple may relaunch iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus with USB C charging Report gcw

    Apple may relaunch iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus with USB-C charging: Report

    Will cut off your hands Despite warning hate speech at Haryana Mahapanchayat gcw

    'Will cut off your hands': Despite warning, hate speech at Haryana Mahapanchayat

    18 deaths in 24 hours in Maharashtra hospital probe committee formed gcw

    18 deaths in 24 hours in Maharashtra hospital, probe committee formed

    Independence Day 2023: 7 incredible achievements of India since independence MSW EAI

    Independence Day 2023: 7 incredible achievements of India since independence

    Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut starrer's first single 'Swagathaanjali' OUT, actress stuns in white saree MSW

    Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut starrer's first single 'Swagathaanjali' OUT, actress stuns in white saree

    Recent Videos

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon