Kerala: Decomposed body of six-month-old infant found in Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: In a mysterious circumstance, a six-month-old baby girl's body was found in a swampy area near Pulikeezhu junction in Thiruvalla on Saturday (Aug 12). The body was found in a decomposed state and the police suspected a case of murder in the incident.

However, the autopsy report did not reveal any evidence of murder to conclude. There were no suspicious injuries on the body. The postmortem was conducted at the Kottayam Medical College. The report also revealed that the child lost her limbs due to a dog bite.

A police officer reported that on Saturday night, "one of the workers of a local shop went seeking for the source of a terrible stench originating from the area, and that's when they discovered the body of the about six-month-old infant."

According to some locals, who spoke to the media, the body was missing some limbs and the face was decomposed to the extent that identification was not possible. The body appears to be 2 days or 48 hours old.

Further details are awaited...