Kerala: Dealers threaten to stop ration supply during Christmas season

Kozhikode: As the distribution of the ration trader's commission is due, the rice supply through ration shops will be stopped during the Christmas season. The ration shop owners said that they would not buy and distribute rice, wheat, and other items without getting money. It is alleged that even though the ration shop owners have filed a complaint including in the Nava Kerala Sadas, no action is being taken to pay the commission properly. Ration Dealers Association General Secretary T Muhammadali responded to Asianet News that if the money is not received on time, the traders will suffer.

Ration shop owners have taken legal action regarding the pending commission for kit distribution. Moreover, commissions for October and November, associated with ration distribution, remain unpaid. Frustrated with this situation, ration shop owners are implementing stringent measures. They now demand advance payment for rations, including rice and atta, at food storage centers, emphasizing that without receiving their due commissions, they are not obliged to make advance payments. The situation underscores the challenges faced by ration shop owners and their efforts to address financial issues through legal and practical means.

As a consequence, rice supply for blue and white cardholders and wheat for yellow and pink cardholders will be halted during Christmas. Ration shop owners are urging immediate payment or the implementation of a credit system for purchasing food grains. Complaints have been lodged regarding outstanding wages, and organizations representing ration shopkeepers have submitted letters to the chief minister and others highlighting these concerns.