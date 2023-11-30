Kerala court rejects petition seeking termination of Rahul Mamkootathil as Youth Congress president

The Muvattupuzha Munsiff Court rejected the plea not to allow Rahul Mamkootathil to assume the post of Youth Congress President. The petition was filed in connection with the case of using fake ID cards in the Youth Congress Election.

Kochi: The Muvattupuzha Munsiff Court rejected the plea not to allow Rahul Mamkootathil to assume the post of Youth Congress President. The petition was filed by Sanal PS, a resident of Muvattupuzha. The court dismissed the plea, stating that Rahul Mamkootathil and Shafi Parambil had assumed their roles before the petition was filed. The petition was filed in connection with the case of using fake ID cards in the Youth Congress Election.

The statement of Rahul came in connection with the use of fake identity cards for election. Rahul denied the allegations stating that although he knew the accused arrested in the case, however did not know that they were using fake ID cards for voting.. During the interrogation, he explained that he knew nothing about the fake identity card At the same time, the police gave a report to the Election Commission that fake cards were widely used in organizational elections. The Cantonment Assistant Commissioner led the interrogation.

The police had received many complaints about the use of fake cards in the elections. The statements were made on the basis of the questions prepared about the election process including the things mentioned in this complaint. Rahul denied all the allegations and said that he did not know whether the Youth Congress officials suspected in the case were absconding. Rahul was questioned after the four arrested persons got bail.

Meanwhile, the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court has granted conditional bail to four Youth Congress activists arrested for allegedly forging voter ID cards to manipulate recent organizational polls. They were released on bail on November 23. Abhi Vikram, Binil, Binu, Fenny Nainan, and Vikas Krishnan were arrested. All of them are known active workers affiliated with the Youth Congress from the Adoor constituency in Pathanamthitta.