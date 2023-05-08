Kerala Boat Tragedy: Indian Navy assists rescue operations in Tanur

On the request of assistance from the Kerala government, a naval helicopter with aircrew diver was immediately launched from Southern Naval Command, Kochi on Monday. An initial aerial survey of the site of the incident was undertaken.

The Indian Navy is assisting in rescue operations, a day after the tragic tourist boat accident that claimed the lives of 22 people including women and children. The incident of a tourist boat capsizing with 40 tourists onboard was reported from Ottumbram near Tanur, Malappuram district of Kerala late Sunday evening. The site of the incident is approximately 150 km from Kochi.

The naval team established contact with the National Disaster Relief Force and the local diving team undertaking search in the area. Multiple sorties by a naval helicopter are planned to aid the civil administration with the ongoing search operations.

Concurrently, three naval diving teams comprising 15 divers along with all necessary diving sets, gear and equipment have been mobilised from Kochi.

Close coordination is being maintained with disaster management and state authorities to augment the search operations, the Navy said in a statement.

Probe ordered

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan termed the accident as a 'tragedy' and said the government will bear the expense of those under treatment. The chief minister announced a probe and the compensation after an all-party meeting held at Tanur in which senior opposition leaders also participated.

"The all-party meeting has decided for a judicial inquiry in this matter. The probe will cover the technical issues related to the boat's safety among other matters. A judicial commission comprising technical experts will be formed. A Special investigation team of the Kerala police will also probe the matter," Vijayan told the media.

He also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the family of the deceased. The CM said the government had earlier set up a safety protocol for tourist boats and will examine whether they were followed or not in connection with the incident.

The boat had capsized around 7:30 pm on Sunday near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in the Tanur area.