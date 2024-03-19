Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Adani Vizhinjam Port bags International Safety Award for 2023

    Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL) won the International Safety Award for the calendar year 2023 by the British Safety Council. The international seaport is located in Vizhinjam, Thiruvananthapuram. 

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 1:37 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL) has been honored with an International Safety Award for the calendar year 2023 by the British Safety Council. This recognition reflects AVPPL's dedication to ensuring its workers' and workplaces' health and safety. AVPPL stands among 269 global organizations recognized in the International Safety Awards 2024, out of a total of 1,124 recipients of this prestigious accolade.

    The organisations are from various industries, with a notable presence from the manufacturing, oil, gas, mining, electricity and utility sectors. Across 49 nations, 269 organisations received a distinction award, 456 received a merit award and 399 received a Pass.

    In its 66th year, the International Safety Awards continue to honor and celebrate organizations worldwide for their dedication to preventing workplace injuries and promoting health among employees throughout the previous calendar year. 

    Additionally, these awards recognize organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to promoting employee well-being and mental health in the workplace.

    The Vizhinjam International Transhipment Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport is an ambitious project taken up by the Government of Kerala. It is designed primarily to cater container transshipment besides multi-purpose and break bulk cargo. The port is developed in a landlord model with a Public Private Partnership component on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (“DBFOT”) basis. The private partner, the Concessionaire Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited commenced the construction on 5th December 2015.

    Vizhinjam port aims to develop a pioneering deepwater transshipment hub leveraging cutting-edge infrastructure and technology to enable global trade, boost India's blue economy and foster inclusive growth.

    Vizhinjam is strategically positioned to become a transshipment hub capable of consolidating and transferring cargo of Indian and regional origin to mainline vessels at lower costs compared to routing them through Colombo.
     

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 1:40 PM IST
