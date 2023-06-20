Kerala: 9-year-old suffers injuries after being attacked by pack of dogs in Kannur

A 9-year-old girl barely escaped the dog menace on Monday (June 19) in Kannur's Muzhappilangad in yet another episode of stray dog assault. A pack of dogs viciously attacked and hurt Jhanvi, a student in class 3. This is the second incident in the same region. Earlier, an 11-year-old Nihal was bitten to death by stray dogs on June 11.

Kannur: In yet another case of a stray dog attack, a 9-year-old girl narrowly escaped the dog menace in Kannur's Muzhappilangad on Monday. The class three student Jhanvi was brutally attacked and injured by a pack of dogs. Witnesses said that Jhanvi was playing in her yard when three dogs attacked, bit, and tried to take her away. They knocked her to the ground.

After hearing Jhanvi's cries for help, the stray dogs fled the area. The girl reportedly suffered a deep wound on her head, thighs, and hand and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital at present. However, the girl is out of danger.

A similar incident occurred on Monday at Chathinamkulam, Kollam, when Adil, a student in Class 10, was attacked and bit by a stray dog. He is receiving treatment in the district hospital.

This comes days after an 11-year-old Nihal was bitten to death by stray dogs in the same Muzappilangad near his house on June 11. Nihal went missing from the house around 5 pm. The family thought that the kid was playing outside when they found him dead some 500m away from their house. The locals found the body of the kid around 8.30 pm near the gate of a deserted house. The boy was differently-abled and faced speech-related issues due to which it is alleged that he could not seek help amid the attack. There were bite marks on the victim's body. He was brought to the hospital but later declared dead.

Government figures indicate a sharp rise in the number of dog and cat bites in Kerala. Till the month of June, 1,47,287 people have sought treatment in government hospitals due to dog bites. 19 people have died of rabies poisoning so far this year. Five deaths occurred in 2020 and 11 deaths in 2021. Last year more than five lakh people were bitten by cats and dogs.

