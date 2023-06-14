Kerala: 16-year-old suffers severe injuries after being chased by stray dogs

A 16-year-old boy was injured after he crashed onto an electricity pole while trying to escape an attack from stray dogs in Thrissur. He lost his teeth and suffered severe injuries.

Thrissur: The prevalence of stray dog attacks in Kerala has long since instilled fear in people, making it difficult for them to leave the house.

In Thrissur, a 16-year-old student was being chased by stray dogs when he lost control of his bicycle. The teenager has been identified as N Fino, a Chiyaram resident. After his tuition classes, Fino and his friend were on their way home when the incident took place.

When the dogs came to attack them, the boy accidentally crashed onto an electricity pole resulting in loss of teeth and injuries. He underwent surgery at a private hospital in Thrissur and is being given further treatment.

A UKG student in Kannur, meantime, narrowly averted an assault by stray dogs. The little kid went to his relative's home and managed to get away, as seen on the CCTV tape. The video clearly shows that the dogs left when the other kids in the relative's home, from which the youngster had fled, started to make noise.

This comes days after an 11-year-old boy Nihal was killed in a stray dog attack in Kannur.

Nihal went missing from the house around 5 pm. The family thought that the kid was playing outside when they found him dead some 500m away from their house. The locals found the body of the kid around 8.30 pm near the gate of a deserted house.

The boy was differently-abled and faced speech-related issues due to which it is alleged that he could not seek help amid the attack.

There were bite marks on the victim's body, according to reports. He was brought to the hospital but later declared dead since the body was in a pool of blood. The body has been transferred to Thalassery Hospital.

