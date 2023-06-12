Kerala: 11-year-old boy dies in stray dog attack in Kannur

An 11-year-old speech-impaired boy went missing on Sunday at Muzhappilangad in Kannur. Later, in the evening, Nihal was found dead after an attack by stray dogs.

Kannur: In a tragic incident, an 11-year-old speech-impaired boy was killed in an attack by stray dogs in Muzhappilangad in Kannur. The boy, identified as Nihal, suffered severe injuries that led to his death.

Nihal went missing from the house around 5 pm. The family thought that the kid was playing outside when they found him dead some 500m away from their house. The locals found the body of the kid around 8.30 pm near the gate of a deserted house.

The boy was differently-abled and faced speech-related issues due to which it is alleged that he could not seek help amid the attack.

There were bite marks on the victim's body, according to reports. He was brought to the hospital but later declared dead since the body was in a pool of blood. The body has been transferred to Thalassery Hospital.

As soon as he learned of his son's passing, father Naushad, who was abroad is on his way back home. An autopsy of the kid will be conducted this morning

