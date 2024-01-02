Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: 15-year-old Gautham Suresh succumbs to rare genetic disease

    Gautham Suresh, a 15-year-old native of Kollam, had his Aadhar card renewed with the intervention of Asianet News recently. He was suffering from a rare genetic disease that claimed his life now. 

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

    Kollam: Gautham Suresh, a native of Kollam, who was undergoing treatment for a rare genetic disease, passed away. He was 15. The child recently received the Aadhaar card after Asianet News reported Gautham's plight, including the inability to renew Aadhaar. He died at 1.30 pm on Sunday while undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

    Also read: Asianet News Impact: Kerala child suffering from genetic disorder finally gets new Aadhar card

    Gautham Suresh faced significant challenges due to a genetic disease that affected his fingers and eyes. At the age of 10, Gautham was afflicted with a genetic disease that crippled his entire body. Asianet News reported the plight of Gautham, who was unable to take biometric information. After that, the Aadhaar Authority officials and Akshaya employees came in person and renewed the Aadhaar card which was first received at the age of 5.

    With this, he also got a scholarship. In the meantime, Gautham's health condition worsened and he succumbed to his disease.

    In a similar case, Josimol, a differently-abled woman from Kottayam Kumarakam, faced Aadhaar denial due to her unique challenge—having no fingers on both hands. After the Central IT Ministry and Kottayam district administration stepped in, IT mission officials visited Josimol's home to facilitate Aadhaar enrollment. This intervention was prompted by the coverage of her situation on Asianet News.
     

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2024, 10:52 AM IST
