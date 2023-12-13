Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Asianet News Impact: Kerala child suffering from genetic disorder finally gets new Aadhar card

    Gautham Suresh, a resident of Eroor, Kollam, who was unable to renew his Aadhaar card due to a rare genetic disease, finally got a new Aadhaar card.

    Asianet News Impact: Kerala child suffering from genetic disorder finally gets new Aadhar card rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 2:12 PM IST

    Kollam: Gautham Suresh, a resident of Eroor, Kollam, who was unable to renew his Aadhaar card due to a rare genetic disease, finally got a new Aadhaar card. The Aadhar authority officials directly came and renewed Gautam's registration. 

    The condition of Gautham is similar to that of Josimol. The news of central intervention brings hope to people like Josimol and Gautham, who are facing hardships. It serves as a ray of light, suggesting that help and relief may be on the way for those in need. 

    Gautham Suresh is facing significant challenges due to a genetic disease that has affected his fingers and eyes. His disease started at the age of 10.

    Gautham took Adhaar card at the age of five. Now is 15 years old. Three months ago, when his Aadhaar number was submitted for medical assistance, the necessary OTP (One-Time Password) was not received on their phone. Thus, the family was advised to renew Gautham's Aadhaar card as he was about to turn 15. However, the genetic condition has created additional hurdles for the family in the updation of Aadhar. Finally, he has received his new Aadhar card.

    Josimol, a differently-abled woman from Kottayam Kumarakam, faced Aadhaar denial due to her unique challenge—having no fingers on both hands. After the Central IT Ministry and Kottayam district administration stepped in, IT mission officials visited Josimol's home to facilitate Aadhaar enrollment. This intervention was prompted by the coverage of her situation on Asianet News.

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 2:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Parliament security breach: 'Tanashahi bandh karo' - Protesters explain why they threw tear gas canisters? (WATCH) AJR

    Parliament security breach: 'Tanashahi bandh karo' - Protesters explain why they threw smoke bombs? (WATCH)

    Visitor jumps into Lok Sabha chamber from Gallery opens tear gas canisters watch gcw

    Major security breach in Lok Sabha; 2 people who opened smoke cans nabbed (WATCH)

    Column New Faces as CM: Behind BJP's policy to reward dedication

    New Faces as CM: Behind BJP's policy to reward dedication to party

    Viral video Delhi man hits cyclist while performing stunt on Signature bridge in moving auto vehicle impounded gcw

    Viral video: Delhi man hits cyclist while performing stunt on Signature bridge in moving auto

    Asian Games medalists yet to receive cash prize announced by Kerala government rkn

    Asian Games medalists yet to receive cash prize announced by Kerala government

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: BMTC cracks down on ticketless travelers, collects over Rs 7 lakh in penalties

    Karnataka: BMTC cracks down on ticketless travelers, collects over Rs 7 lakh in penalties

    Wamiqa Gabbi sexy photos: Khufiya star dons black leather bra, flaunts her HOT abs RBA

    Wamiqa Gabbi sexy photos: Khufiya star dons black leather bra, flaunts her HOT abs

    Parliament security breach: 'Tanashahi bandh karo' - Protesters explain why they threw tear gas canisters? (WATCH) AJR

    Parliament security breach: 'Tanashahi bandh karo' - Protesters explain why they threw smoke bombs? (WATCH)

    cricket MS Dhoni's heartwarming birthday bash: A rare glimpse into the legend's celebratory side (WATCH) osf

    MS Dhoni's heartwarming birthday bash: A rare glimpse into the legend's celebratory side (WATCH)

    Major security breach in Parliament on 2001 attack anniversary day

    Major security breach in Parliament on 2001 attack anniversary day

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon