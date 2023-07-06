Kedarnath temple to prohibit mobile phones soon? Trust issues notice

The Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Trust has issued a notice prohibiting the use of mobile phones in the area around the Kedarnath temple. The decision was made due to concerns about influencers creating videos and reels on the temple premises, which has upset devotees and caused public demand for action.

The world-famous Kedarnath temple has notified that mobile phones will soon be prohibited in the temple area.

On July 3rd, the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Trust issued a notification which prohibits the usage of mobile phones in the area beside the temple. This notification contained a letter warning the ‘devotees’ who create Instagram reels and Youtube videos on the temple premises.



WATCH: YouTuber proposes her partner in front of iconic Kedarnath temple; leaves internet divided

The letter said, ‘The influencers of Social media are often seen to be using their mobiles in the temple premises. They create Youtube shorts/videos and Instagram reels in the temple. This is hurting the religious sentiments of the devotees residing across the world. The public has demanded strict action against those who create such videos/reels. Therefore, making these videos and reels is prohibited near the temple.’

This decision was motivated by the video of an Instagram influencer named 'ridergirlvishakha' proposing to her partner in front of the Kedarnath temple. In the viral video, she kneels before her partner, presenting him with a ring. Both are wearing yellow dresses. She has over 8 lakh followers on Instagram.

The video was heavily trolled and invited criticism from the users. Most of them wrote that Kedarnath is a holy place and should be respected.

Another recently viral video showed a woman showering currency notes on Shivling inside Garbh Graha of Kedarnath temple. The police have registered the complaint and conducted a probe.



Uttarakhand: Landslide blocks Badrinath National Highway again; commuters stuck

Most Influencers visit the Kedarnath temple to showcase their talent in making videos and reels on the temple premises, which have gone viral in the previous days. This has enraged the devotees, who also demanded that mobile phones and electronic gadgets be banned in the temple premises.

This issue has led the temple committee to issue a notice regarding the prohibition of mobile phones in the temple area.



