Uttarakhand: Landslide blocks Badrinath National Highway again; commuters stuck

Earlier in the week, heavy rains caused flash floods and landslides in Uttarakhand, resulting in a landslide at the same location and the blockage of the Badrinath National Highway.

The Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand has been shut again on Saturday (July 1) due to a landslide. Earlier on Friday, the highway had reopened for traffic but had to be shut down once again.

Due to severe and persistent rain, the Badrinath National Highway 7 (NH-7) in the Chamoli area has been closed at Lambagad and Khachada drains for the past 13 hours. Several commuters, including tourists and pilgrims going to and from the Badrinath shrine, have been impacted by the closure.

Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated efforts to clear the road by removing debris, to reopen the highway and ensure the safe passage of travellers.

On Thursday, heavy rain caused a landslide from a hill near Chhinka that blocked a 100-meter section of the highway at around 9:50 am. The Badrinath National Highway was reopened to traffic on Friday morning after having been closed for more than 17 hours.

Speaking to reporters, Ravindra Negi, the additional information officer of Chamoli, said that the road was blocked at around 10 am on Thursday and was cleared for traffic at 3:30 am on Friday. The local administration arranged for the stranded pilgrims to stay in Birhi, Chamoli, and Pipalkoti, and they were provided with food.

In addition, a landslide between Mandi and Kullu on the Chandigarh-Manali highway on Monday caused a road congestion, leaving several travellers stranded. Hundreds of people were seen stranded on the roadways in the area.