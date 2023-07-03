Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: YouTuber proposes her partner in front of iconic Kedarnath temple; leaves internet divided

    In a video that has now gone viral, YouTuber Vishakha Fulsunge can be seen getting down on one knee and proposing to her partner in front of Kedarnath temple while wearing a yellow sari and carrying a ring.

    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 9:50 PM IST

    A video shared by YouTuber Vishakha Fulsunge has gained viral attention on social media. The video captures the moment when she proposed to her boyfriend outside the Kedarnath temple, dressed in a yellow saree. Vishakha can be seen going down on one knee, holding a ring for her boyfriend. However, the video has sparked a debate online, with opinions divided.

    The footage, shot in front of the Kedarnath temple, initially shows the man engrossed in prayer. Moments later, Vishakha surprises him by kneeling down and proposing with the ring. Taken aback by her action, the man happily accepts, and the couple embraces tightly.

    The caption of the video reads, "Today was the day which came true after so much of planning (matching clothes, ring size, travel plans) and thoughts (landsides,heavy rain, cold) . I have been planning this for months now, going down on my knees and asking him officially out at Kedarnath Temple which is at 11,750ft above sea level in the Himalayan mountains, this place for us is pure magic and means a lot to us."

    The video has generated mixed reactions on the internet. While some users see nothing wrong with the gesture and appreciate the couple's expression of love, a significant portion of the online community perceives it as disrespectful given the sacredness of the temple surroundings. The debate surrounding the video continues to unfold.

    Some claimed that these efforts had undermined the sanctity of the Kedarnath temple.

    "I do not find anything wrong in this video. Rather it's beautiful. Marriages do take place in temples across India. Absolutely fine if a couple takes marriage vows in the witness of Lord Shri Kedar himself. The couple in the video seems to be appropriately dressed as should be in temple premises. It is beautiful these days to see youth's trust in the Hindu Devi Devtas," wrote one user.

    Another noted, "One of the reasons why Smartphones should be Banned from All Leading Temples & Shrines. Just a Basic Phone within 20 KMs from the Main Temple, Eliminates Unnecessary Crowds. PS - I'm writing this from Kedarnath."

    Meanwhile, a third user said, "Show some respect in religious places. People reach there with a lot of devotion & pain... people like you travel in helicopters wearing twinning clothes not knowing the pain and creating such drama just so that you get famous! Shameful."

    "Appreciate them for celebrating one of the biggest moments of their life under Mahadev's blessings. Aur ye Ring proposal moment hai guys, try to feel them," said a fourth internet user.

