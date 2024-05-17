Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    List of Documents Required for a Home Loan in India 2024

    Check What are the documents required for a Home Loan for salaried and self-employed individuals. Read this guide for an easy Home Loan application process.

    
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 17, 2024, 6:41 PM IST

    Essential Documents for Securing a Home Loan in India

    Applying for a home loan is a significant step towards achieving the dream of owning a home. The process involves several important elements, not least of which is the submission of necessary documents. These documents help lenders assess the eligibility and credibility of the applicant, ensuring a smooth transaction. Here’s a comprehensive guide to the documents you will generally need when you are ready to apply for a home loan.
     

    List of Documents Required for a Housing Loan

    1. Proof of Identity and Age

    One of the first steps in the home loan application process is to establish your identity and age. Acceptable documents typically include:

    • PAN Card
    • Aadhaar Card
    • Passport
    • Voter's ID
    • Driving License


    These documents required for a Home Loan must be valid at the time of application and must clearly show your date of birth to confirm your eligibility age-wise.

    2. Proof of Income

    Lenders assess your income to determine your loan eligibility and the potential Home Loan interest rate in India that will be offered to you. This includes:

    For Salaried Individuals:

    • Latest salary slips (last 3 months)
    • Form 16 or Income Tax Returns (last 2 years)
    • Bank statements (last 6 months showing salary credit and any other income)


    For Self-Employed Individuals

     

    •  Income Tax Returns (last 3 years)
    •  Profit and Loss statements and Balance Sheets (certified by a CA)
    •  Bank statements (last 6 months)
    •  Business proof (registration certificate, GST returns, etc.)


    3. Proof of Residence

    You will also need to provide proof of your current residence, which can be done through documents like:

     

    • Recent utility bills (electricity, water, gas)
    • Aadhaar Card
    • Passport
    • Voter's ID
    • Rent Agreement (if applicable)

    4. Property Documents

    Since a home loan is essentially a mortgage, the lender will require documents pertaining to the property being purchased, including:

     

    • Title deeds
    • No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from legal bodies
    • Builder’s allotment letter
    • Agreement to sell (if already executed)
    • Property registration receipt
    • Municipal plans and approvals

     

     5. Additional Documents 

    In certain cases, additional documentation may be needed such as:

     

    • Co-applicant’s details, if it is a joint home loan
    • Passport-size photographs
    • Details of ongoing loans and EMIs being paid

    Apart from these, it is typically mandatory to submit your PAN Card or FORM 60. FORM 60 can be submitted in case a PAN Card is not available.


    Use of EMI Calculator for Housing Loan

    Before submitting your home loan application, it can be good practice to use a Home Loan EMI Calculator. This online tool helps you understand your monthly instalment based on the loan amount, tenor, and interest rate. By inputting different values, you can find a repayment plan that aligns with your financial situation, helping you plan your finances effectively.


    To conclude, collecting these documents might seem like a tedious task, but being prepared can significantly ease the process. Each document serves a purpose, allowing the lender to get a comprehensive view of your financial health, the property details, and your background. With the right documents in hand, the journey from a home loan applicant to a homeowner can be smooth and hassle-free. Remember, each document you submit brings you one step closer to acquiring your dream home.

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated May 17, 2024, 6:47 PM IST
    

    

