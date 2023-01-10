'We won't beg': Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on elections in J&K

The National Conference leader said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government understands that an elected government will try to heal the people's wounds, whereas they merely allegedly rub salt and chilli into them.

National Conference Vice president Omar Abdullah said that elections are the people's right, but Kashmiris will not beg before the Centre to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

"If elections are not held this year, so be it! We aren't beggars. I've said it before and will repeat it, Kashmiris are not beggars. We have the right to vote but will not beg for it. They want us to have elections again, which is great. But if they don't want to do it, that's fine," said Omar Abdullah.



When asked about evictions of people from properties and state lands, the former chief minister said it was one reason elections were not held in Jammu and Kashmir.



"That is why elections are not being held. They intend to 'harass' the citizens. Instead of applying balm to people's wounds, they appear to have a penchant for aggravating the hurt," he added.

The National Conference leader additionally said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government understands that an elected government will try to heal the people's wounds, whereas they merely allegedly rub salt and chilli into them.

When asked about the government's decision to arm village defence guards in the aftermath of the Rajouri attack, Omar said it was an acknowledgement by the government that its claims to the nation at the time of Article 370's repeal in 2019 had fallen flat.

According to Omar Abdullah, on August 5 2019, the nation was told that the gun culture in Kashmir is due to Article 370 and that by abolishing Article 370, the gun culture will begin to fade. On the ground, however, this is clearly not the case. The type of attack we saw in Rajouri, the situation in Kashmir and the increasing number of security forces troops all show the reality that the situation is not under control. He noted that the government is now compelled to take these steps.

On January 1, seven people were killed, and 14 others were injured in a terrorist attack in Rajouri district's Dhangri village.

(With inputs from PTI)

