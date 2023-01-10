Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'We won't beg': Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on elections in J&K

    The National Conference leader said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government understands that an elected government will try to heal the people's wounds, whereas they merely allegedly rub salt and chilli into them.

    Kashmiris are not beggars, won't beg: Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on elections in J&K - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 10, 2023, 4:04 PM IST

    National Conference Vice president Omar Abdullah said that elections are the people's right, but Kashmiris will not beg before the Centre to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

    "If elections are not held this year, so be it! We aren't beggars. I've said it before and will repeat it, Kashmiris are not beggars. We have the right to vote but will not beg for it. They want us to have elections again, which is great. But if they don't want to do it, that's fine," said Omar Abdullah. 
     
    When asked about evictions of people from properties and state lands, the former chief minister said it was one reason elections were not held in Jammu and Kashmir.
     
    "That is why elections are not being held. They intend to 'harass' the citizens. Instead of applying balm to people's wounds, they appear to have a penchant for aggravating the hurt," he added. 

    The National Conference leader additionally said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government understands that an elected government will try to heal the people's wounds, whereas they merely allegedly rub salt and chilli into them.

    When asked about the government's decision to arm village defence guards in the aftermath of the Rajouri attack, Omar said it was an acknowledgement by the government that its claims to the nation at the time of Article 370's repeal in 2019 had fallen flat. 

    According to Omar Abdullah, on August 5 2019, the nation was told that the gun culture in Kashmir is due to Article 370 and that by abolishing Article 370, the gun culture will begin to fade. On the ground, however, this is clearly not the case. The type of attack we saw in Rajouri, the situation in Kashmir and the increasing number of security forces troops all show the reality that the situation is not under control. He noted that the government is now compelled to take these steps. 

    On January 1, seven people were killed, and 14 others were injured in a terrorist attack in Rajouri district's Dhangri village.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Terrorist Dossier: Dr Asif Maqbool Dar, social media radicalist, terror conspirator and more

    Also Read: Child killed, several injured after IED blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

    Also Read: Killing of 4 villagers in Rajouri sparks outrage; parties say claims of normalcy exposed

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2023, 4:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi court extends Aaftab Poonawala's judicial custody for 14 days AJR

    Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi court extends Aaftab Poonawala's judicial custody for 14 days

    Vehicle carrying Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's mother meets with minor accident, no injuries - adt

    Vehicle carrying Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's mother meets with minor accident, no injuries

    Joshimath land subsidence: Supreme Court declines urgent hearing, says 'institutions working on it' AJR

    Joshimath land subsidence: Supreme Court declines urgent hearing, says 'institutions working on it'

    Amid Governor-MK Stalin standoff, #GetOutRavi posters surface in Chennai; check details AJR

    Amid Governor-MK Stalin standoff, #GetOutRavi posters surface in Chennai; check details

    Bengaluru 2-year-old boy, mother dead after beam of metro pillar crashes AJR

    Bengaluru: 2-year-old boy, mother dead after beam of metro pillar crashes

    Recent Stories

    Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi court extends Aaftab Poonawala's judicial custody for 14 days AJR

    Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi court extends Aaftab Poonawala's judicial custody for 14 days

    5 things you should know about Hyundai new Grand i10 Nios Bookings open ahead of Auto Expo 2023 gcw

    5 things you should know about Hyundai new Grand i10 Nios; Bookings open ahead of Auto Expo 2023

    football Cristiano Ronaldo's 'work mode' on: Al-Nassr supporters impressed by legend's dedication as he awaits debut snt

    Ronaldo's 'work mode' on: Al-Nassr supporters impressed by legend's dedication as he awaits debut

    football Melbourne Victory hit with record FA sanctions post pitch invasion chaos during derby-ayh

    Melbourne Victory hit with record FA sanctions post pitch invasion chaos during derby

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine launched in India at Rs 57 90 lakh Know specs features other details gcw

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine launched in India at Rs 57.90 lakh; Know specs, features, other details

    Recent Videos

    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Video Icon
    Tent City along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    'Tent City' along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    Video Icon
    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Video Icon
    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon