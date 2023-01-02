Child killed, several injured after IED blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

On Sunday, as many as four civilians were killed and six others injured when suspected terrorists opened fire on three houses of a particular community in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Rajouri.

One child was killed and at least five people were injured on Monday (January 2) after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast took place in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident comes a day after four people were killed in a suspected terrorist attack in the same area.

Speaking to reporters, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said, "A blast occurred near the house of the victim of yesterday's firing incident in Rajouri's Upper Dangri village. One child has succumbed to the injuries. Five people have been injured and one person is critical. Another suspected IED was spotted which is being cleared."

Condemning the terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh and a government job to the next of kin to each of "those civilians martyred in dastardly attack. Seriously injured would be given Rs lakh".

Earlier, Mukesh Singh said that police, along with the Army and the CRPF, have launched a massive search operation to nab the two "armed men" behind the attack at Upper Dangri village, about eight kilometres from Rajouri town.

"Firing took place at three houses, separated at a distance of around 50 metres from each other. Two civilians have succumbed to injuries and four others are injured," Singh said.

An official said that a total of 10 persons were hit by the bullets and three of them were declared brought dead at the Government Medical College hospital Rajouri.