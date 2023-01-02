Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Killing of 4 villagers in Rajouri sparks outrage; parties say claims of normalcy exposed

    Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party vowed to wipe out terrorism in the Union territory, the Congress lamented the failure of the local administration on the security front.

    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jan 2, 2023, 8:53 AM IST

    The dastardly terror attack that claimed the lives of four people and injured six in Dhangri village at the border district of Rajouri on Sunday evening has drawn sharp responses from mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

    The attack happened at around 7 pm when terrorists opened an indiscriminate fire at three houses, separated by a distance of around 50 metres from each other. They kept firing for around 10 minutes. The minority community in Kashmir was the target of the attack. The deceased were identified as Pritam Lal (57), Shishu Pal (32), Satish Kumar (45) and Deepak Kumar (23). The incident came just two weeks after two civilians were killed in a firing incident outside an army camp in the town.

    Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party vowed to wipe out terrorism in the Union territory, the Congress party lamented the failure of the local administration on the security front.

    A Congress spokesman said, "The administration's tall claims of normalcy have been exposed. They have failed to protect the minority community, first in Kashmir and now in Jammu."

    J&K Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said, "We strongly condemn the terror attack orchestrated by Pakistani-backed terrorists against the minority community in Rajouri. It is a conspiracy against them." 

    Meanwhile, condemning the terrorist attack, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina termed it as an act of 'utter cowardice' by Pakistani terrorists. He said, "Pakistan and terrorists that the country sponsors were desperate to prove their relevance. These attacks show that. So far, Pakistan's nefarious designs have failed."

    National Conference and Ghulam Nabi Azad's Democratic Azad party also condemned the terrorist attack. "I strongly condemn the brutal act of cowardice. My deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the victims, and I wish a speedy recovery to the injured." Azad said.

    Apni Party's senior leader Choudhary Zulfikar Ali termed the killing of innocent civilians as a big tragedy, which had sparked a wave of panic in the entire area. He demanded compensation and justice for the families. 

    Jammu Zone Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh said police, along with the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force, have launched a massive search operation to nab the two "armed men" behind the attack.

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2023, 8:53 AM IST
