Karnataka: KSRTC to soon introduce cashless travel; buy tickets through UPI

To simplify travel and reduce reliance on cash transactions, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is gearing up to introduce a cashless ticketing system through Smart Electronic Ticketing Machines (Smart ETMs). This transformation aims to offer passengers a hassle-free travel experience by enabling digital payment options like UPI, debit cards, credit cards, and more.

Recognizing the evolving trends favouring cashless transactions, KSRTC is revamping its ticketing mechanism to accommodate these changes. The transition to a cashless system, alongside the existing cash transactions, is slated for implementation by April or May. To facilitate this shift, KSRTC plans to introduce Smart ETMs on a rental basis.



With a vision to modernize ticket distribution, KSRTC previously adopted smart electronic machines in 2006. Initially, these machines facilitated ticket issuance solely through cash transactions. However, the upcoming upgrade will see the introduction of Smart ETMs, available for rent, totalling 10,245 units. Moreover, KSRTC officials revealed plans to acquire 15,000 Smart ETMs on a rental basis over the next five years.

The advanced Smart ETMs will prompt passengers to display QR codes at the terminals, enabling seamless payments via UPI and various payment applications. Additionally, the tender documents highlight the Smart ETMs' integration with debit cards, credit cards, and the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for ticket payments.



Beyond ticketing, these Smart ETMs will serve as comprehensive data hubs for KSRTC operations. Operators will input detailed information about bus routes, stops, operational timings, revenue generated, fuel consumption, and mileage, ensuring a comprehensive record of the corporation's activities.

The impending cashless system is expected to streamline the identification and counting of women passengers travelling under the Shakti Yojana. Currently, women travellers under this scheme lack formal identity cards. However, KSRTC plans to issue chip-based identity cards within three months, enabling seamless ticket issuance through card swiping at the Smart ETMs. This initiative aims to track the number of women passengers availing themselves of KSRTC services under the Shakti Yojana.