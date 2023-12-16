Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: KSRTC unveils cargo services named 'Namma Cargo', Set to hit the roads from December 23

    KSRTC's 'Namma Cargo' introduces 20 trucks targeting parcel transport to bolster revenue amid expenses. The service aims to offset financial deficits, projecting an annual income of ₹20 crores. Strategically entering the cargo sector, KSRTC eyes expansion based on market demand, seeking to establish this initiative as an alternative revenue source to cover operational costs.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 16, 2023, 5:58 PM IST

    KSRTC, Karnataka's state-run transport corporation, is set to unveil its cargo service, 'Namma Cargo,' which will kick off its operations starting December 23. This milestone venture is primed to bring 20 cargo trucks, each with a capacity of 6 tonnes, onto the roads, after a green signal from the Transport Minister, Ramalinga Reddy. The trucks have already arrived at the KSRTC Head Office and were inspected by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, alongside KSRTC MD Anbukumar and other senior officials.

    This initiative aims to bolster KSRTC's revenue streams by tapping into the cargo service sector, which has witnessed steady demand from various private enterprises. The corporation has strategically decided to initiate this service, capitalizing on the demand for parcel and courier transport, particularly from sectors like agriculture, textiles, and automobiles.

    Madras High Court rejects Kerala RTC’s petition against Karnataka KSRTC’s name usage

    The decision to procure 20 new trucks specifically tailored for cargo services was based on the prevalent market demands. KSRTC's foray into cargo operations is not only to boost its revenue but also to offset financial losses. Despite generating a significant income of around ₹13 crores annually from cargo services, KSRTC's monthly expenses soar up to ₹380 crores. Seeking to bridge this deficit, KSRTC has projected an additional income of ₹20 crores per year once the 20 trucks commence their operations.

    With plans to expand the service if met with a positive response, KSRTC endeavours to leverage 'Namma Cargo' as a potential alternative income source to cover the current financial shortfall.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2023, 5:58 PM IST
