    Karnataka: Hubballi Police register rape case, arrest muslim man in another 'love jihad' allegation

    Allegations of love jihad resurface in Hubballi, Karnataka, following a disturbing case of sexual violence against a minor girl by Saddam Hussain Limbuwale. The victim's complaint reveals coercion and threats by the accused. BJP MLA Arvind Bellad criticizes the state government's response. Protests outside the police station demand swift action.

    Karnataka: Hubballi Police register rape case, arrest muslim man in another 'love jihad' allegation vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 4, 2024, 9:20 AM IST

    Karnataka’s Hubballi finds itself grappling with yet another disturbing case, as allegations of love jihad resurface, raising concerns about the safety of women in the region. Before the tragic case of Neha Hiremath, whose murder sent shockwaves through the community, could fully be processed, another incident surfaced, amplifying anxieties within the city.

    Saddam Hussain Limbuwale is accused of committing sexual violence against a minor girl from Amargol, reportedly under the mistaken belief that she reciprocated his feelings. According to the victim's complaint filed at Navanagar police station, Limbuwale threatened her with harm if she dared to disclose the incident to her family.

    Hubballi horror: Neha Hiremath's father demands CBI probe, BJP targets Karnataka Govt over police 'negligence'

    The girl's persistent vomiting led to her admission to KIMS Hospital, where despite treatment, her condition didn't improve. A medical examination revealed her pregnancy. During questioning, she disclosed feeling frightened and coerced by Saddam Hussain before the alleged assault.

    Confronted with these disturbing revelations, the girl's parents promptly filed a formal complaint against Saddam Hussain Limbuwale.

    The severity of the situation prompted protests from members of the Hindu community outside the local police station. BJP MLA Arvind Bellad voiced his discontent, directing criticism towards Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the state Congress government, alleging a failure to adequately address the issue of love jihad.

    Hubli horror: Chilling CCTV footage of corporator's daughter stabbed 9 times in BVB campus surfaces (WATCH)

    A case has been registered against Saddam Hussain Limbuwale under various sections of the IPC, including 376 and 506, alongside charges related to caste abuse and the POCSO Act. The victim, who has been admitted to KIMS Hospital for treatment, recounted threats and coercion by the accused, leading to her admission and subsequent disclosure of the assault.

    The demonstration outside the police station by pro-Hindu organizations underscored the gravity of the situation, with demands for swift action against the accused echoing within the community. Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar and DCP M. Rajiv intervened to calm tensions, assuring protesters of the accused's arrest and due process under the law.

    Last Updated May 4, 2024, 9:20 AM IST
