    Hubli horror: Chilling CCTV footage of corporator's daughter stabbed 9 times in BVB campus surfaces (WATCH)

    The murder of Neha Hiremath, daughter of Congress ex-corporator Niranjan Hiremath, by Fayaz has sparked protests in Karnataka. The incident, captured in a viral video, allegedly occurred after Neha rejected Fayaz's love proposal. While the Home Minister denies a communal angle, Niranjan insists his daughter wasn't in love. ABVP and Hindu organizations have protested the incident.

    Hubli horror: Chilling CCTV footage of corporator's daughter stabbed 9 times in BVB campus surfaces (WATCH) vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 1:09 PM IST

    The shocking case of murder that has gripped Karnataka has sparked widespread protests from various communities and organizations across the state. On April 18, 2024, Neha Hiremath, a Hindu girl and the daughter of Congress ex-corporator Niranjan Hiremath, was brutally stabbed to death by a Muslim youth named Fayaz. The chilling video of the stabbing has gone viral on social media platforms, further exacerbating the shock and outrage.

    Reports indicate that Fayaz allegedly stabbed Neha multiple times after she rejected his love proposal. The accused has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. The incident has ignited protests from groups like ABVP and various Hindu organizations throughout the state.

    Also read: ‘Not Love Jihad…’ Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar on Hubli Congress corporator’s daughter murder case

    The victim's father Niranjan Hiremath, speaking to reporters, recounted the horrifying incident, stating, "My daughter was studying in BVB College in MCA. After she finished her class, an unknown man stabbed her to death. She had refused his love proposal and hence he has killed her". However, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwar has denied any communal angle to the crime, asserting that it was not a case of Love Jihad. He claimed that both Neha and Fayaz were in love with each other.

    In response to the Home Minister's statements, Niranjan expressed outrage, stating, "My daughter was not in love. She has been away from all such incidents." The incident has now been slammed by ABVP, and various Hindu organisations and sparked widespread protests across the state.

    Also read: Hubli corporator's daughter murder case: Demand for death penalty for accused grows as outrage ensues

    WARNING: This video has disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion advised

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 2:26 PM IST
