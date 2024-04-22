Hubballi horror: Neha Hiremath's father demands CBI probe, BJP targets Karnataka Govt over police 'negligence'

Niranjan Hiremath, the father of Neha Hiremath, who was tragically murdered in Hubballi, Karnataka, has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, claiming that the local police are attempting to "divert" the case.

Niranjan Hiremath, the father of Neha Hiremath, who was tragically murdered in Hubballi, Karnataka, has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, claiming that the local police are attempting to "divert" the case. Hiremath, a Congress councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, also insists on the transfer of the police commissioner overseeing the case, citing alleged "negligence," as per news agency ANI.

"I have given the names of eight persons openly. They have not even caught one person. I am losing faith now. They are trying to divert my case. Give it to the CBI if you cannot do it. The commissioner in this case is a lady, even then she is not taking a girl's murder seriously... She is working under some pressure. I demand the commissioner should be transferred for negligence in the case. I demand that the case should be given to the CBI," ANI quoted Niranjan Hiremath as saying on Sunday.

In response to Niranjan Hiremath's concerns, Bharatiya Janata Party IT cell head Amit Malviya has criticized the Congress government in Karnataka, accusing them of being "soft and slow" in addressing the issue of the "killer(s)."

“No Congress leader has visited Niranjan Hiremath, father of slain Neha Hiremath, who was stabbed to death by Fayaz. The helpless father now blames Congress Govt in Karnataka for being soft and slow on his daughter’s killer(s). As if daughter’s murder wasn’t enough, the family has to deal with Congress’s appeasement politics too. Will Neha ever get justice?” Amit Malviya on social media X (formally).

The tragic murder of Karnataka college student Neha Hiremath by her former classmate Fayaz Khondunaik has sparked a political controversy, with the BJP labeling it as a case of "love jihad," a claim that the Congress has refuted. Calls for capital punishment for the accused, Fayaz, have prompted protests across Karnataka.

BJP President JP Nadda has accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and State Home Minister G Parameshwara of "influencing and diluting" the investigation into the murder of Neha Hiremath. Neha tragically lost her life after being stabbed by Fayaz on the campus of BVB College on April 18.

“Look at the statements of Siddaramaiah and Parameshwara. Some say it’s a normal incident, others call it an accident. You want to influence and dilute the investigation. You don’t have the courage to call a spade a spade due to your appeasement politics,” JP Nadda alleged, addressing a public meeting here in Hubballi.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa voiced his apprehensions regarding the Congress government's handling of the situation, stating, "The state government is not bothered about anything. They are not taking it seriously."