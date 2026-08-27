The Karnataka government has constituted a five-member Cabinet Sub-Committee chaired by U T Khader. The panel will examine student issues and recommend comprehensive reforms in the education sector, submitting its report within one month.

Committee Composition and Mandate

The Karnataka government has constituted a five-member Cabinet Sub-Committee to examine issues faced by students and recommend comprehensive reforms in the education sector, with Health and Family Welfare Minister U T Khader appointed as the chairperson of the panel.

According to an official memorandum issued by the Karnataka Government Secretariat on Wednesday, the committee has been constituted following the Cabinet decision taken on August 21. The committee comprises Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy, Home, IT and BT and E-Governance Minister Priyank Kharge, Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, and School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa as members.

Key Areas of Focus

The Cabinet Sub-Committee will examine and make recommendations on six key aspects related to student welfare and education reforms. The panel will look into the integrity of examination and recruitment processes, including measures to prevent question paper leaks and malpractice, ensure transparency, fairness and accountability in state examinations and recruitment, and establish a fixed and time-bound examination and recruitment calendar.

Cost of Education and Fee Regulation

The committee will also examine issues related to the cost of education, regulation of fees charged by private educational institutions, oversight of coaching centres, and steps to reduce the financial burden of education on students and their families.

Infrastructure in Public Institutions

The panel will review infrastructure and quality in public educational institutions, including measures to strengthen government schools, Pre-University (PU) colleges and universities. It will also examine issues such as teacher vacancies and the availability of essential facilities, including laboratories, libraries, hostels and other infrastructure.

Curriculum Reforms and Skill Development

The committee will further study curriculum reforms, skill development and employment linkages by assessing ways to align curricula with emerging job opportunities and industry requirements. It will recommend measures to promote skill development, apprenticeships and internships, and strengthen partnerships between educational institutions and industries.

Student Mental Health and Wellbeing

The panel will also focus on student mental health and wellbeing by examining ways to strengthen counselling and student support systems, address academic and examination-related stress, and develop suicide prevention measures, particularly in coaching hubs, hostels and residential educational institutions.

Access, Equity and Financial Support

The committee will additionally examine issues related to access and equity, including strengthening scholarships and financial assistance, expanding hostel facilities, promoting girls' education, and ensuring appropriate support for students belonging to SC/ST, OBC, minority and first-generation learner communities.

Consultation Process and Timeline

Furthermore, the order stated that the committee will hold consultations with stakeholders, including students, parents, teachers and educational institutions across Karnataka. It may also seek assistance from subject experts from respective fields to assist in the exercise. The committee has been asked to submit its report within one month.

The Higher Education Department will serve as the nodal department for the Cabinet Sub-Committee, as per the Karnataka Government (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1977. (ANI)