Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar has announced the formation of a Cabinet Sub-Committee on Student Issues and Education Reforms. The panel, led by U.T. Khader, will engage with students and recommend reforms on exams, fees, skills, and mental health.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that the aspirations of the state's youth will shape the Karnataka of tomorrow, after the state government constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee on Student Issues and Education Reforms.

In a post shared on X, Shivakumar said, "The aspirations of our youth will shape the Karnataka of tomorrow. Every young person carries a dream. Our responsibility as a government is to ensure that their education gives them the knowledge, skills and opportunities to turn those dreams into reality."

He said that good governance begins with listening and added that concerns of students related to examinations, cost of education, quality of institutions, skills, employment, mental wellbeing and equal access "deserve our attention and, more importantly, action."

"I have always believed that good governance begins with listening. The concerns of our students from examinations and the cost of education to the quality of institutions, skills and employment, mental wellbeing and equal access - deserve our attention and, more importantly, action," Shivakumar wrote.

Cabinet Sub-Committee on Student Issues and Education Reforms

"To take this forward, the Government of Karnataka has constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee on Student Issues and Education Reforms, headed by Hon'ble Minister Shri U.T. Khader, with Shri Basavaraj Rayareddy, Shri Priyank Kharge, Shri Sharan Prakash Patil and Shri Madhu Bangarappa as members," Shivakumar stated.

He added that the committee will engage with students, understand their experiences and aspirations, and recommend reforms to address challenges faced by young people. "The Committee will engage with students, listen to their experiences and aspirations, and recommend reforms that respond to the challenges our young people face," the Chief Minister said.

"Our youth have the ambition. Our responsibility is to match that ambition with opportunity. Together, we will build an education system that prepares Karnataka's young minds not just for tomorrow, but to lead it," he added.

The Karnataka government has constituted a five-member Cabinet Sub-Committee to examine challenges faced by students and recommend comprehensive reforms in the education sector.

Health and Family Welfare Minister U T Khader has been appointed as the chairperson of the panel.

According to an official memorandum issued by the Karnataka Government Secretariat on August 26, the committee was constituted following the Cabinet decision taken on August 21.

The committee comprises Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy, Home, IT and BT and E-Governance Minister Priyank Kharge, Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, and School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa as members.

Key Areas of Focus

The panel will examine six key areas, including examination and recruitment reforms to prevent question paper leaks and malpractice, ensure transparency and accountability, and establish a fixed and time-bound examination calendar. It will also review the regulation of education fees and coaching centres, measures to reduce the financial burden on students and families, and improvements in infrastructure and quality of government schools, PU colleges and universities.

The committee will further study curriculum reforms, skill development, apprenticeships, internships and industry partnerships to improve employment opportunities for students.

It will also focus on strengthening student mental health support systems, addressing academic and examination-related stress, and developing suicide prevention measures, particularly in coaching hubs, hostels and residential institutions.

The panel will examine access and equity-related issues, including scholarships, financial assistance, hostel facilities, girls' education and support for students from SC/ST, OBC, minority and first-generation learner communities.

Consultation Process and Timeline

The order stated that the committee will hold consultations with students, parents, teachers, institutions and other stakeholders across Karnataka.

The panel may also seek assistance from subject experts during its deliberations.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within one month. The Higher Education Department will serve as the nodal department for the Cabinet Sub-Committee.