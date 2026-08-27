Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel returned from a successful US and Canada visit aimed at attracting foreign investment. He conducted roadshows for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2027 and held positive meetings with major companies in various sectors.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel returned to the state on Thursday after completing a successful visit to the United States and Canada from August 17 to 26, during which he participated in investment and industry-related programmes and held meetings with global companies to attract foreign investment. During the visit, the Chief Minister also conducted roadshows for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027 and discussed investment opportunities across sectors, including semiconductors, artificial intelligence, data centres, manufacturing and GIFT City.

Positive Response from Global Investors

Speaking after his return, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel said that the visit witnessed positive interactions with several major companies and investors, who showed interest in Gujarat. Speaking to reporters, CM said, "Under Vibrant Gujarat, we have returned from a trip to America and Canada. The Prime Minister's global relations and the trust people have in him, we have seen that there. Due to complete trust in him, people from every sector want to invest more in India, and after our visit, they want that investment to come to Gujarat. This is our attempt. We have had good meetings with many big companies, be it in the semiconductor sector, AI, data centre, or manufacturing sector or for GIFT City, for financial big companies; good meetings have taken place with everyone. And they are eager to invest in Gujarat. So, for Gujarat, there will be very good investment."

Gujarat Chief Secretary M K Das also described the visit as successful and said several meetings were held with companies interested in investing in the state. Speaking to ANI, he said, "This trip was very successful. Many meetings took place. There is a lot of enthusiasm among people for India and especially for Gujarat. Many companies want to come to Gujarat. For manufacturing and R&D, people will come here. And a large delegation will come for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. This will be very good for Gujarat's development."

High-Profile Engagements in US and Canada

During his August 17-26 visit to the US and Canada, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a series of meetings with global business and technology leaders.

In Canada, the Chief Minister interacted with members of the Gujarati diaspora, entrepreneurs and startup representatives, and held discussions with business leaders, including representatives of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) and the Business Council of Canada.

During his US visit, Patel travelled to San Francisco, Washington DC and New York, where he met leaders from companies and institutions including Micron, Google, Applied Materials, Zscaler, Walmart and Perplexity, exploring opportunities in sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, technology, manufacturing and innovation.

The visit focused on promoting Gujarat as an investment destination and inviting global companies to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027. (ANI)