Gold and silver worth Rs 2.25 crore were stolen from a gold shop owner's house in Tumkur. The family was away attending a wedding in Maharashtra. The stolen items include 798 grams of gold and over 60 kg of silver. Police are investigating.

Gold jewellery and silver worth an estimated Rs 2.25 crore were stolen from the house of a gold shop owner in the Chikkapet area of Tumkur city while his family was away in Maharashtra for a relative’s wedding.

According to a police statement, the stolen items included 798 grams of gold and more than 60 kg of silver. The estimated value of the stolen gold is around Rs 85 lakh, while the silver is valued at approximately Rs 1.40 crore.

Thieves struck while family was away

The thieves allegedly entered the house of businessman and gold shop owner Laxman Ganpat Pawar after cutting the compound grill and window bars. The theft took place while Pawar and his family members were in Maharashtra to attend a relative’s wedding, the police statement added.

Police investigation underway

The theft came to light when the family returned home on August 31 after completing the wedding. The family subsequently filed a complaint at the city police station on September 1. Meanwhile, police have registered a case and are conducting a search for the thieves. (ANI)