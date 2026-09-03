The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday extended the police custody of Advocate Deepak Khatri, a member of Lawrence Bishnoi's legal team, for a further two days. He has been arrested in a UAPA case linked to an illegal arms supply and extortion.

Custody Extended for Bishnoi's Lawyer

The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday extended the police custody of Advocate Deepak Khatri for a further two days till Saturday. He is a member of the Legal team of Lawrence Bishnoi. He has been arrested in a UAPA case linked to an illegal arms Supply case and extortion.

Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga extended the police custody for two days till Saturday. Delhi police had sought further custody of five days to investigate the case. He was produced before the court after the expiry of five days of police custody. The court on August 29 had extended the police custody for five days.

On the last date, the police had said that further custody was required to analyse the 100 GB of data extracted from his phone. It was also said that the IB and NIA had interrogated the accused. The court had allowed a one-hour legal meeting. The court also directed for interrogation be conducted under video camera recording.

Background of Arrest and Court's Rationale

On August 26, the Rouse Avenue court had granted three days of police custody of Advocate Deepak Khatri to the Delhi police crime branch in a case under UAPA, extortion and the Arms Act. He was apprehended at IGI Airport on August 25.

While granting police custody, the court said Custodial interrogation is required as the allegations related to National security and the nation itself. "Thus, considering the gravity of the offence, criminal antecedents of the accused, the technicalities involved and in order to unearth the entire chain, I am satisfied that it is a fit case where the custodial interrogation of the accused is justified," the Special Judge said in the order passed on August 26.

The court had ordered, "Accordingly, the aforesaid application is allowed. Accused Deepak Nanda alias Deepak Khatri is remanded to 03 days police custody remand." The court had noted that the submissions of Delhi Police were that the accused has been named by the co-accused persons in their disclosure statement. The allegations pertain to the UAPA Act and a threat to national security and the Nation itself. The court further noted that the applicant was previously also named in another case of similar nature registered by Special Cell in 2023 as mentioned in the grounds of arrest.

The court directed Accused be produced before the concerned court on August 29, 2026. Legal meeting, if sought for, be provided for 30 minutes after every 24 hours in the presence of IO, if in Delhi. In view of the threat perception shown by the accused, the concerned is directed to ensure the safety of the accused during police custody, as per rules and as directed by the court.

Police Investigation and Allegations

While seeking 5 days of police custody, Delhi Police stated that an FIR was registered by the Crime Branch on March 13, 2026, and raids were conducted across different states. During the raids Total 18 accused persons were arrested, and 32 illegal semi-automatic pistols, 02 sub-machine guns, and 363 live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused persons. Therefore, five days' custodial remand of accused Deer Nanda alias Deepak Khatri is sought for custodial interrogation regarding the transnational arms racket, the role of co-accused persons and absconding associates.

The police had said that the remand is required for recovery of prohibited arms and ammunition at the instance of Deepak Khatri, to confront him with his mobile data, for detailed interrogation and for fair and effective investigation. As per Police investigation, it has been revealed that those sophisticated arms and ammunition were being collected to create terror amongst the general public by indiscriminate firing during large public gatherings during certain events.

The Police said that the Chargesheet in the present case has already been filed against all the accused persons. The proceedings regarding LOC were initiated against the accused Deepak Khatri. On August 25, 2026, when the accused reached IGI Airport, he was apprehended. After sustained interrogation, accused Deepak Nanda was arrested in the present case. Reasons of arrest and grounds of arrest were given to him in writing.

Alleged Links to International Terror Module

Police had stated that during interrogation, the accused disclosed that he is involved in the international terror module established and run by Shahbaz Ansari through Harshpal Singh Rubal and Nishant Arora. He also disclosed that he can assist in a thorough investigation of the case and also help in the arrest of other involved persons and divulging the modus operandi used by criminals, the police had said.

Defense Counsel's Submission

While opposing the remand application, the Counsel for the accused submitted that the accused has been falsely implicated in the present case just to deter him from pursuing his case wherein he was attacked by some persons in collusion of the police officials of the Crime Branch. (ANI)