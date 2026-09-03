Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to former Delhi Minister Satyender Jain in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) tender scam case. He was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on August 18 in the case.

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday granted bail to former Delhi Minister Satyender Jain in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) tender scam case.

'Truth Has Prevailed': Satyender Jain

Speaking to ANI after the court's order, Satyender Jain expressed his satisfaction, describing the case against him as "surprising" and "unique." "I'll just say that truth has prevailed. For your information, let me tell you that this is a unique case in the world. When the ED (Enforcement Directorate) arrested me last time, this case was filed against me during that intervening period while I was already in jail. So, this in itself is a very surprising case," Jain said. When asked why agencies were repeatedly targeting him, Jain remarked, "You probably know that too. You probably know more than I do."

Jain was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on August 18 in the DJB STP Tender scam case. Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh granted bail to Satyender Jain on a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh and two surety bonds in the like amount.

Lawyer's Arguments for Bail

Advocate Vivek Jain, representing the AAP leader, told ANI, "Today the court, after hearing our arguments, was pleased to grant regular bail to Mr Jain. We presented several points before the court, stating that Mr Jain was not even present when the tenders were awarded. We also argued that as a minister, he makes policy decisions, and a minister cannot be prosecuted simply for making policy decisions that have been recommended by officers or experts."

"The court has reviewed this prima facie; all observations made by the court at the bail stage are prima facie. The court observed that the allegations against Mr Jain are not sufficient to keep him in jail and that he should not be incarcerated any further. Therefore, the court has ordered his release on regular bail. The court has imposed a condition that he cannot leave Delhi for more than two days, and if he does, he must inform the Investigating Officer (IO). Other than that, no other conditions have been imposed on Mr Jain," the lawyer added.

Regarding the release timeline, the counsel confirmed that formalities have been completed. "The formalities of the court proceedings, etc., are already done. So, we are hoping that he will come out today itself," he said.

AAP Slams Centre, Alleges 'Forced Harassment'

Meanwhile, AAP leader and former Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, who was present at the court, slammed the Central Government, alleging that the case was a tool for "forced harassment." "First of all, I would say that there is no scam. Similarly, they kept calling it an excise scam, and later the court said that the case wasn't even fit for a charge sheet. The investigation into this case has been going on for several years. The ED completed all investigations and filed the charge sheet in court. Now, this is just forced harassment. Now the ACB is saying they will also arrest him. But you didn't need to do any questioning; you didn't take any police remand. You arrested him and sent him to Tihar, which means you forcibly arrested a citizen, a former minister who was working in Punjab, just to disturb him. Mr Satyender Jain has been granted bail. We are very grateful to the court," Bhardwaj said.

He further added, "And we will say one thing to the Central Government: your hooliganism won't last long. Now the days of this Central Government are numbered, and very soon they will be bid farewell from power, and then the public will never bring them back to power… Getting bail is a big deal for us. Now it's just paperwork; bail bonds, etc., are being filed. Even if it (being released from custody) takes a little time, we have no problem with it. The main thing is that bail has been granted."

When asked about the upcoming elections in Punjab and how the work will gain momentum again given the bail order of Jain, Bharadwaj added, “Mr Jain is a senior member of our Aam Aadmi family. He is like an elder brother to us. When he was in Punjab, his advice and suggestions were taken on all organisational matters; he used to help. And now, with his return, I believe it will be helpful again.” (ANI)