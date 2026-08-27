Delhi faces widespread waterlogging after record rain as LG Sardar T.S. Sandhu orders all agencies to work around the clock, deploy pumps faster and respond immediately to citizen complaints.

There have been cases of water logging in the city of Delhi owing to heavy rains in the city and this resulted in a high level meeting being called by the LG of Delhi, Lt Gen T.S. Sandhu.

High Level Meeting on Water Logging Situation

The high level meeting was attended by many senior officials from various departments such as the CEO of Delhi Jal Board, Principal Secretary of PWD, Chairman of NDMC, Commissioner of Police (traffic), Divisional Commissioner and Additional Commissioner of MCD and engineering officers.

It was observed at the beginning of the meeting that the situation was not entirely satisfactory. But it was also pointed out that the preparedness and efforts in dealing with the problem was far better than those in the past three monsoons. Although some pro-active steps have been taken, there were deficiencies in the drainage system of the city which has always been there for the past nine years or so.

It has been reported in the media briefing that the lack of substantial effort in this direction over the past almost a decade has led to some defects in this system.

LG Urges 24-Hour Response at Ground Level

The LG instructed all the departments to take this issue seriously like any disaster and to function on a “war footing”. He directed all the concerned agency chiefs to be present on the ground 24/7 instead of simply being confined in their offices and observing the events taking place there.

He made it clear that all the governmental departments must collaborate with each other and no department would operate alone. All the higher-ranked officers and engineers were also instructed to be present on the streets in such waterlogging conditions.

Further, the LG instructed all the officials to visit the waterlogged areas personally, find out the problem and solve it on the spot. It was also made clear that preventing waterlogging must be the top priority.

Rapid Pump Installation, Citizens Response Quickly

All the concerned authorities were also instructed to speed up the process of installing pumps in vulnerable areas of the capital.

The LG said that any complaints from citizens through media, social media, and other sources needed to be dealt with immediately. The LG also emphasized that directives should be accompanied by action and not just paperwork.

The discussion ended on a note that was centered around providing immediate relief to the residents and the greater objective of creating a safer and better developed Delhi.