Karnataka Election 2023: Will Basavaraj Bommai retain Shiggaon seat?

Karnataka Election 2023: The Congress has not been able to win the seat, once considered its stronghold, since 1999. The JD(S) and independent candidates won from here in 1999 and 2004 respectively.

Shiggaon in Haveri district has emerged as a high profile constituency in this Assembly election, with the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai seeking re-election for the fourth consecutive time from the seat.

Since 1999, the Congress has been unable to reclaim the seat that was previously considered a bastion. In 1999 and 2004, the JD(S) and independent candidates won from here. Bommai first ran for the Assembly as a BJP candidate in 2008, after leaving the Janata Dal (United).

Shiggaon has a sizeable Muslim population, and has elected a Muslim MLA in the past.

The Congress has nominated Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan for the seat, while the JD(S) has nominated Shashidhar Yeligar. The Congress had declared a ticket for Mohammad Yusuf Savanur, President of Anjuman-e-Islam of Hubballi from Shiggaon, but Pathan, a former Zilla Panchayat member from Bommanahalli in adjoining Hangal taluk, replaced him.

Bommai received 83,868 votes in 2018, surpassing Congress' Sayed Azeempeer Khadri, who received 74,603 votes, by 9,265 votes.

In both the 2013 and 2008 elections, Bommai defeated Congress candidate Khadri by a margin of 9,503 and 12,862 votes, respectively. Khadri is thought to be furious because the Congress denied him a ticket this time.

According to Chief Minister supporters and BJP workers, things may be easier for Bommai this time because he is the Chief Minister, in addition to developmental activities in the constituency, and the lack of a "strong opponent."

While some may be concerned about the Bommai government's decision to eliminate 4% reservation for Muslims on the OBC list, his supporters and BJP workers claim that the Chief Minister has a good rapport with leaders of the community here, and that his developmental work will "come to his rescue."

Bommai has been regularly campaigning in the seat on and off, as well as flying around the state, to win people. On the day of submitting nomination, Kannada film actor Sudeep, who has a strong relationship with him, campaigned for the Chief Minister with BJP national President J P Nadda.

Bommai, the son of former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Parivar veteran late S R Bommai, began his political career with the Janata Dal and served in the Karnataka Legislative Council from Dharwad local authority constituency twice (in 1998 and 2004).

(With PTI inputs)