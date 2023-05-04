Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress, BJP make last-ditch efforts to woo voters before May 8 deadline

    In the final phase of electioneering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in 20 events, while Union Minister for Home Amit Shah will attend 25 events. The union home minister is also expected to hold a series of meetings with party leaders across the state.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 4, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

    With less than a week remaining for the Karnataka Assembly elections that is scheduled to be held on May 10, the Congress, JD(S) and the NBJP is making last-ditch efforts to woo the voters before the campaigning ends on May 8.

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi chants Jai Bajrang Bali' in all campaign meetings to counter Congress

    Meanwhile, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah will head as many as 28 public rallies and DK Shivakumar will take part in 19 programmes. Taking lead will be former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy of JD(S) who will be seen in a whopping 50 to 60 events across the state.

    On Wednesday, PM Modi chanted "Jai Bajrang Bali" during all the three public meetings he addressed today in poll-bound Karnataka, in what is seen as a counter to the Congress, which has promised to ban right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal in its election manifesto.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Prime Minister Modi's touching gesture, bows before Padma awardees

    Along with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' in praise of 'Mother India', PM Modi also made a point at the beginning as well as at the end of his speech to raise 'Jai Bajrang Bali' in Mulki in Dakshina Kannada district, Ankola in Uttara Kannada distinct and Bailhongal in Belagavi district.

    In its manifesto, the Congress said it was committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste and religion.

    Last Updated May 4, 2023, 11:37 AM IST
