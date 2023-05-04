UP local body elections 2023: CM Yogi Adityanath casts his vote in Gorakhpur

Shortly after the polling started, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived at a booth in Gorakhpur to cast his vote. In a tweet, Adityanath said, “Voting is our right as well as our main duty. You must also vote to make your municipal body more empowered.”

Following his motto of 'pehle matdaan, phir jalpaan' (voting before breakfast), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath became the first voter in his booth at Gorakhnath Kanya Prathmik Vidyalaya near Jhulelal on Thursday, casting his ballot at 7.01 a.m.

"It is not only our right but also our duty and responsibility, as we could use our vote in urban local body elections and contribute to make the city smart and safe," Adityanath told reporters.

"The weather is pleasant in May. I believe it is God's blessing that people may elect a decent urban administration and vote. The State Election Commission has undertaken all essential preparations for the elections. I encourage everyone to vote," he stated.

Taking to Twitter, Adityanath wrote: "Today exercised my franchise in Gorakhpur for Municipal Elections-2023. Voting is our right as well as our main duty. You must also vote to make your municipal body more empowered. Long live Mother India!"

Voting for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh's urban local body elections began Thursday morning. The voting, which began at 7 a.m., will continue until 6 p.m., according to authorities.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), voters in 37 districts will exercise their right to elect 7,593 members, including 10 mayors and 820 corporators, in the first phase of the election. These polls will be a litmus test for the parties as they prepare for the Lok Sabha elections next year. According to authorities, more than 2.40 crore individuals are eligible to vote in the first round, and all positions are being fought on party insignia.

(WIth PTI inputs)