Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP local body elections 2023: CM Yogi Adityanath casts his vote in Gorakhpur

    Shortly after the polling started, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived at a booth in Gorakhpur to cast his vote. In a tweet, Adityanath said, “Voting is our right as well as our main duty. You must also vote to make your municipal body more empowered.”

    UP local body elections 2023 CM Yogi Adityanath casts his vote in Gorakhpur gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 4, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

    Following his motto of 'pehle matdaan, phir jalpaan' (voting before breakfast), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath became the first voter in his booth at Gorakhnath Kanya Prathmik Vidyalaya near Jhulelal on Thursday, casting his ballot at 7.01 a.m.

    "It is not only our right but also our duty and responsibility, as we could use our vote in urban local body elections and contribute to make the city smart and safe," Adityanath told reporters.

    "The weather is pleasant in May.  I believe it is God's blessing that people may elect a decent urban administration and vote. The State Election Commission has undertaken all essential preparations for the elections. I encourage everyone to vote," he stated.

    Also Read | Bengaluru's newly-inaugurated Terminal 2 fails rain test; roof leaks at KIA (WATCH)

    Taking to Twitter, Adityanath wrote: "Today exercised my franchise in Gorakhpur for Municipal Elections-2023. Voting is our right as well as our main duty. You must also vote to make your municipal body more empowered. Long live Mother India!"

    Voting for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh's urban local body elections began Thursday morning. The voting, which began at 7 a.m., will continue until 6 p.m., according to authorities.

    According to the State Election Commission (SEC), voters in 37 districts will exercise their right to elect 7,593 members, including 10 mayors and 820 corporators, in the first phase of the election. These polls will be a litmus test for the parties as they prepare for the Lok Sabha elections next year. According to authorities, more than 2.40 crore individuals are eligible to vote in the first round, and all positions are being fought on party insignia.

    Also Read | Delhi-NCR engulfed in untimely fog, IMD issues warning for more rainfall in next 5 days

    (WIth PTI inputs)

    Last Updated May 4, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress, BJP make last-ditch efforts to woo voters before May 8 deadline AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress, BJP make last-ditch efforts to woo voters before May 8 deadline

    Bengalurus newly inaugurated Terminal 2 fails rain test roof leaks at KIA WATCH gcw

    Bengaluru's newly-inaugurated Terminal 2 fails rain test; roof leaks at KIA (WATCH)

    Major accident in Chattisgarh: Two children among 11 dead in SUV-truck collision in Balod anr

    Major accident in Chattisgarh: Two children among 11 dead in SUV-truck collision in Balod

    Centre denies permission to Kerala CM to participate in Abu Dhabi investment meet anr

    Centre denies permission to Kerala CM to participate in Abu Dhabi investment meet

    We are nationalists be Indian in thought Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tells judges who were educated abroad

    'We are nationalists... be Indian in thought': Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tells judges, lawyers educated abroad

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress, BJP make last-ditch efforts to woo voters before May 8 deadline AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress, BJP make last-ditch efforts to woo voters before May 8 deadline

    Nothing Phone 1 gets MASSIVE price cut on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale Check details gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) gets MASSIVE price cut on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale; Check details

    Puzzles to social interaction- here are 7 easy methods to boost your brain health - gps

    Puzzles to social interaction- here are 7 easy methods to boost your brain health

    Yes Sarath Babu is alive: Kamal Haasan deletes his condolence tweets RBA

    Yes! Sarath Babu is alive: Kamal Haasan deletes his condolence tweets

    'Tipu' poster OUT: Know details about historical saga film on Indian freedom fighter vma

    'Tipu' poster OUT: Know details about historical saga film on Indian freedom fighter

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon