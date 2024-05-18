Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar gets slapped while campaigning in Delhi, video goes viral (WATCH)

    Videos of the assault, which took place in East Delhi's New Usmanpur area on Friday, have now gone viral. Two of the alleged attackers have also released videos boasting that they had thrashed the Congress leader.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 18, 2024, 9:43 AM IST

    Kanhaiya Kumar, the Congress candidate for North East Delhi, was hit by a youth while campaigning for the next Lok Sabha election 2024 on Friday. The footage of the event has gone popular on social media. According to reports, the Ghaziabad Police have apprehended the two offenders.

    According to the viral footage of the attack on Kanhaiya Kumar, a guy can be heard shouting, "Kanhaiya pitne wala hai" (Kanhaiya will be beaten). Soon after this, a youth in a black t-shirt with a garland in his hands went closer to Kanhaiya on the pretext of garlanding him and slapped the Congress leader.

    In a statement, Kanhaiya Kumar’s team has alleged that the attack on him was ordered by sitting Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari as the saffron party is scared of the growing popularity of the Congress leader. Following the incident a complaint was filed and the police launched an investigation into the matter. According to the complaint, it was found that the Congress candidate was in a meeting at the AAP Office at 4th Pushta, Swami Subramanium Bhawan, New Usmanpur.

    AAP Councillor Chhaya Sharma was hosting a meeting. After the meeting, Sharma came down to see off Kanhaiya Kumar when some people came to garland the Congress leader. “However, after garlanding him, some people threw ink on the Congress candidate and tried to assault him,” the complaint further stated.

    The 37-year-old Congress leader is contesting against the BJP's Manoj Tiwari, who is the sitting Member of Parliament from the constituency and also the lone Delhi MP who was not replaced by the party. Delhi will vote in the sixth phase on May 25. 

    Last Updated May 18, 2024, 9:43 AM IST
