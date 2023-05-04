Bengaluru's newly-inaugurated Terminal 2 fails rain test; roof leaks at KIA (WATCH)

Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore, reported water leakage on May 2 following heavy rain. According to the Met department, the KIA area reported 9.8mm of rain in the past 24 hours.

The luxurious Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International (KIA), built at a staggering Rs 5,000 crore, experienced water leakage and stagnation beyond the arrival area following a brief bout of rain on Tuesday night. This caused problems for both passengers and airport sanitation personnel. The incident occurred about 9 p.m. on Tuesday, after thunderstorms pummelling KIA for an extended period of time; KIA recorded 9.8mm of rain on that day.

"Heavy downpour on the evening of May 2 caused leakage in the kerbside of Terminal 2 at Bengaluru airport," said a spokesperson for Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates KIA.

The spokesperson said: "We recognise that a large and new structure like T2 will have teething issues, which we are addressing. Our staff are working hard to address all of the difficulties."

According to T2 sources, the water leaking was severe due to the brief period of rain, and sanitation workers struggled to clean the area.

T2 is a domestic terminal that currently serves Star Air, AirAsia India, and Vistara. The new domestic terminal opened on January 15, 2023. The terminal has been called 'Terminal in a Garden' in commemoration of Bengaluru, India's Garden City.

According to the BIAL website, the terminal is designed to resemble a "walk in the garden," with passengers passing through 10,000+ square metres of green walls, hanging gardens, and outdoor gardens made using indigenous technology.

T2 is located on the northeastern side of Terminal-1 and has a total size of 255,661 square metres. According to BIAL, it can accommodate 25 million passengers per year.

