Karnataka Election 2023: Union minister Amit Shah predicts massive riots if Congress comes to power

Reacting to Congress president DK Shivakumar who has promised to restore the Muslim reservation if his party comes to power, Shah sought to know whose quota the party will scrap if it manages to form the government in Karnataka.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (April 25) slammed Congress and that if the grand old party comes to power in Karnataka, dynastic politics will be at an all-time high in the state and it will be 'afflicted with riots.' The former BJP chief also said the development of the state will be in "reverse gear" if the Congress forms the government.

Seeking the people's mandate for "political stability" in Karnataka, which would vote on May 10, Amit Shah said at a public meeting at Terdal in this district that only the BJP can lead the state towards a 'New Karnataka.'

"If the Congress comes to power, dynastic politics will be at an all-time high and Karnataka will be afflicted with riots," Shah added.

"If the Congress comes to power by mistake, then corruption will be all-time high and there will be 'appeasement'," Shah further said.

"Whose reservation will be decreased if four per cent reservation for Muslims is restored? Will it be Vokkaligas or Lingayat, Dalits, Scheduled Tribes or the Other Backward Castes?" the Minister asked.

At the far end of its term, the BJP government decided to abolish the four per cent reservation for Muslims under 2-B category. The four per cent was later split into two and distributed among Vokkaligas in 2-C category and Lingayats in 2-D category.

