    PM Modi dedicates India's first Water Metro Service; Lays foundation for several other projects

    PM Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated projects worth more than Rs 3,200 crore.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 1:10 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday officially laid the foundation for a number of development projects in the state's capital apart from flagging off the first Vande Bharat Express in Kerala. He laid the foundation stone and inaugurated projects worth more than Rs 3,200 crore.

    PM Modi inaugurated India's first Water Metro Services in Kochi. The Water Metro project aims to facilitate access to business areas on the mainland for urban homes located along the Kochi lakeshore while simultaneously reducing traffic congestion and pollution in the city. In order to increase passengers, the Kochi Water Metro project plans to frequently launch new, energy-efficient, environmentally friendly, and safe boats with low wake and draft characteristics.

    PM Modi dedicated rail electrification of the Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad section. He also laid the foundation of various rail projects including the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Varkala Sivagiri railway stations and the comprehensive development of the Thiruvananthapuram area including Nemam and Kochuveli, and the increasing of sectional speed of Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur section.

    The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram. The park is a key research facility to develop digital products and services by industry and business units in collaboration with academia.

    Earlier in the day, PM Modi flagged off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express which will run from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod. 

    The Prime Minister spoke at the 'Yuvam' youth conclave in Kochi, Ernakulam, on his first day of a two-day visit to Kerala. He was seen dressed in the traditional attire of Kerala- Kurti and mundu (dhoti).  He did a road show in Kerala for the first time, going 1.8 kilometres to the Sacred Heart College in Thevara. People lined up on both sides of the road and cheered for the PM. 

