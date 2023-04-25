Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress slams PM Modi on China, Adani issues ahead of 100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat'

    According to a survey by the Indian Institute of Management-Rohtak, nearly 23 crore people tune in to the 'Mann ki Baat' programme on the last Sunday of every month with 65 percent of listeners preferring to hear the talk in Hindi.

    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 1:55 PM IST

    The Indian National Congress (INC) Tuesday (April 25) slameed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that his public relation machinery was "working overtime" for the 100th episode of his monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat' while accusing him of being silent on crucial issues such as Adani and China.

    Next Sunday, the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme is set to complete its 100th edition, with the prime minister saying it was public support that led to the success of his monthly radio address.

    PM Modi dedicates India's first Water Metro Service; Lays foundation for several other projects

    It also found that the programme is heard more on television channels followed by mobile phones, with radio listeners accounting for 17.6 percent of the total listenership.

    In a tweet, Congress General Secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said, "The PM's mighty PR machine is working overtime to herald the 100th 'Mann ki Baat' on April 30th. Meanwhile, it is 'Maun ki Baat' as far as Adani, China, Satyapal Malik revelations, MSME destruction and other crucial issues are concerned."

    Know the complete details of South Asia's first Water Metro Service in Kochi; 10 points

    The survey by IIM-Rohtak students found that 73 per cent of respondents felt optimistic about the government's working and the country's progress, while 58 percent said their living conditions have improved. As many as 59 percent have reported increased trust in the government.

    The general sentiment towards the government can be gauged from the fact that 63 percent of respondents said their approach to the government has become positive and 60 per cent have shown interest in working for nation-building, it found.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2023, 1:55 PM IST
