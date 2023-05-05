Karnataka Election 2023: Rs 4.5 crore unaccounted cash seized in Bangarpet; check details

Karnataka Election 2023: In another incident, the Bengaluru Police on April 13 caught two persons with Rs 1 crore unaccounted for cash in an auto in near the City Market area. Similarly, I-T department carried out raids at the office of a real estate developer in Hubballi.

In a recent development, police officials seized Rs 4.5 crore unaccounted cash from a villa in Bangarpet Taluk in poll-bound Karnataka. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a car belonging to a realtor, in which cash was found in gunny bags. Upon searching the village, more cash was recovered.

It is reportedly said that the money was meant to be distributed among voters for the May 10 assembly elections. Ever since the model code of conduct came into force in the state on March 29, seizure worth Rs 331 crore has been made, which includes Rs 117 crore cash, Rs 85.53 crore worth gold and Rs 78.71 crore worth liquor.

Earlier this week, the Income Tax officials raided the residence of Congress leader's brother and found Rs 1 crore cash stashed in a box hidden on a tree. It is reportedly said that the I-T department raided the residence of Subramania Rai, brother of Karnataka Congress leader Ashok Kumar Rai in Mysuru.

Ashok Kumar Rai is the Congress candidate from Puttur constituency for the upcoming state polls. So far, the police have seized over Rs 110 crore in cash. According to the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, as many as 2,346 FIRs have been filed regarding the seizures.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.