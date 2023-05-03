Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi chants Jai Bajrang Bali' in all campaign meetings to counter Congress

Along with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' in praise of 'Mother India', PM Modi also made a point at the beginning as well as at the end of his speech to raise 'Jai Bajrang Bali' in Mulki in Dakshina Kannada district, Ankola in Uttara Kannada distinct and Bailhongal in Belagavi district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (May 3) chanted "Jai Bajrang Bali" during all the three public meetings he addressed today in poll-bound Karnataka, in what is seen as a counter to the Congress, which has promised to ban right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal in its election manifesto.

Along with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' in praise of 'Mother India', PM Modi also made a point at the beginning as well as at the end of his speech to raise 'Jai Bajrang Bali' in Mulki in Dakshina Kannada district, Ankola in Uttara Kannada distinct and Bailhongal in Belagavi district.

In its manifesto, the Congress said it was committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste and religion.

The Congress said, "We believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities."

"We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on such organisations," the Congress further said.

On Tuesday, during his public meeting at Hospet in Vijayanagara district on Tuesday, PM Modi had come down heavily on the Congress promise of banning Bajrang Dal saying, "The Congress in its manifesto has decided to lock up Lord Hanuman. Initially, they locked up Prabhu Shri Ram (Lord Ram). And now they want to lock up people who say 'Jai Bajrang Bali'."

On Wednesday, the Bajrang Dal decided to conduct 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital programme in Karnataka on Thursday, a day after the Congress held out a promise to ban the outfit in its election manifesto.

