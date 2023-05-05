Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress survey finds 'few voters' concerned about Bajrang Dal ban promise

    Karnataka Election 2023: The Congress sources mentioned the survey said in only four seats in coastal areas, there may be 1000-1500 votes loss because of the issue and the candidates there "have been informed to work harder to gain that back".

    First Published May 5, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

    Ahead of Karnataka Assembly election that is scheduled to be held on May 10, the state Congress promised of a possible ban on Bajrang Dal in its election manifesto. However, the possible ban was made a big election issue by the BJP.

    According to an internal survey, only a small section of people in Karnataka feel it is an election issue. The survey also stated that only seven percent of voters in Karnataka are even aware of what the issue is and "of this less than 10 percent thought it was an election issue".

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi chants Jai Bajrang Bali' in all campaign meetings to counter Congress

    A source from the Congress did not give details of sample size, areas where it was done or the age group in which the survey was done. The survey claimed that most of these voters "were anyway already BJP voters" and "anti-BJP voter consolidation for the Congress on this issue is much higher".

    The party sources further mentioned the survey said in only four seats in coastal areas, there may be 1000-1500 votes loss because of the issue and the candidates there "have been informed to work harder to gain that back".

    Congress sources also said while the BJP is focusing on this issue, the party is focusing "on delivering five guarantee cards in focused 90 seats to ensure a majority for the party".

    In its manifesto, the Congress said the party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

    Karnataka Election 2023 Asianet News Survey reiterates Modi factor is key to BJP's triumph

    "We believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations," the manifesto said.

    The BJP has made Congress move to name Bajrang Dal along with PFI a big election issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that Congress has decided "to lock up" Bajrang Bali devotees and urging voters to chant 'Jai Bajrangbali' to punish those who have "abuse culture".

