Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Congress fought with love and compassion, not hatred, says Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Rahul Gandhi congratulated and thanked the people of Karnataka for their support in the recent Assembly elections. He also said that the state will receive the five commitments made by the Congress.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday congratulated and thanked the people of Karnataka for their support in the recent Assembly elections as the party sailed past the majority mark and appeared on course to form the government in Karnataka, He also expressed his gratitude to the state's party officials and workers for their tireless efforts and commitment.

Addressing the media, Gandhi said, "We did not fight using foul language; we fought for the poor in the state. Hate politics was defeated in Karnataka, and love has won in the state." Rahul Gandhi also said that the state will receive the five commitments made by the Congress.

He said, "Poor people defeated crony capitalists in Karnataka. We didn't fight this battle using hatred. Karnataka mein Nafrat ki bazaar (market of hate) band hui hai, Mohabbat ki dukaan (shop of love) khuli hai."

The Congress has won 55 of the 224 assembly seats in Karnataka so far and is leading in 80, while the BJP has won 22 and is ahead in 43, according to the latest trends on the Election Commission website. The Janata Dal (Secular) has bagged 10 seats so far and is leading in 10.

The Congress was poised to win power in Karnataka, ousting the BJP from its only southern perch, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge vowed to do justice to the faith reposed in them by the voters. Kharge commended the party cadre for the win and thanked the people of Karnataka for giving the Congress a resounding victory.

Additionally, he expressed gratitude to the Gandhi family for their leadership and pledged to fulfil each of the five commitments made to Kannadigas in the party's election programme.

(With PTI inputs)