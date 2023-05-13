Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Congress fought with love and compassion, not hatred, says Rahul Gandhi

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results:  Rahul Gandhi congratulated and thanked the people of Karnataka for their support in the recent Assembly elections. He also said that the state will receive the five commitments made by the Congress.

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results Congress fought with love and compassion not hatred says Rahul Gandhi gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 13, 2023, 3:12 PM IST

    Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday congratulated and thanked the people of Karnataka for their support in the recent Assembly elections as the party sailed past the majority mark and appeared on course to form the government in Karnataka,  He also expressed his gratitude to the state's party officials and workers for their tireless efforts and commitment.

    Addressing the media, Gandhi said, "We did not fight using foul language; we fought for the poor in the state. Hate politics was defeated in Karnataka, and love has won in the state." Rahul Gandhi also said that the state will receive the five commitments made by the Congress.

    Also Read | Karnataka Election Results 2023: JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy concedes defeat; Congratulates new govt

    He said, "Poor people defeated crony capitalists in Karnataka. We didn't fight this battle using hatred. Karnataka mein Nafrat ki bazaar (market of hate) band hui hai, Mohabbat ki dukaan (shop of love) khuli hai."

    The Congress has won 55 of the 224 assembly seats in Karnataka so far and is leading in 80, while the BJP has won 22 and is ahead in 43, according to the latest trends on the Election Commission website. The Janata Dal (Secular) has bagged 10 seats so far and is leading in 10.   

    Also read: Karnataka Election 2023 Results: DK Shivakumar breaks down; credits Congress cadre for 'win' (WATCH)

    The Congress was poised to win power in Karnataka, ousting the BJP from its only southern perch, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge vowed to do justice to the faith reposed in them by the voters. Kharge commended the party cadre for the win and thanked the people of Karnataka for giving the Congress a resounding victory.

    Additionally, he expressed gratitude to the Gandhi family for their leadership and pledged to fulfil each of the five commitments made to Kannadigas in the party's election programme.

    Also read: Karnataka Election 2023 Results: BJP's Basavaraj Bommai concedes defeat, says 'will introspect the results'

    (With PTI inputs)

     

    Last Updated May 13, 2023, 3:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: CM Bommai announces resignation from CM post after BJP heads for defeat AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: CM Bommai announces resignation from CM post after BJP heads for defeat

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Astrologer predicted Congress' victory over BJP two months ago; details here snt

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Astrologer predicted Congress' victory over BJP two months ago; details here

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Full list of winners from Bengaluru AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Full list of winners from Bengaluru

    Karnataka Election Results 2023: JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy concedes defeat; Congratulates new govt anr

    Karnataka Election Results 2023: JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy concedes defeat; Congratulates new govt

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results DK Shivakumar breaks down credits Congress cadre for win watch gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: DK Shivakumar breaks down; credits Congress cadre for 'win' (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement: Actress to get engaged with AAP MP in front of 150 guests vma

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement: Actress to get engaged with AAP MP in front of 150 guests

    football Lionel Messi transfer: Can Barcelona match Al-Hilal Euro 400 million offer?-ayh

    Lionel Messi transfer: Can Barcelona match Al-Hilal's EURO 400 million offer?

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: CM Bommai announces resignation from CM post after BJP heads for defeat AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: CM Bommai announces resignation from CM post after BJP heads for defeat

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Astrologer predicted Congress' victory over BJP two months ago; details here snt

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Astrologer predicted Congress' victory over BJP two months ago; details here

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Full list of winners from Bengaluru AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Full list of winners from Bengaluru

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon