    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: DK Shivakumar breaks down; credits Congress cadre for 'win' (WATCH)

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: As his party inched closer to victory, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar broke down while talking to media persons. He said he proved that he is loyal to Congress and everybody is responsible for this win. 

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results
    First Published May 13, 2023, 1:34 PM IST

    Congress leader DK Shivakumar broke down on Saturday as he spoke about his party's massive victory in Karnataka. After winning from his seat in Kanakapura, Shivakumar addressed the media and thanked the Congress leadership and workers for the much-needed win. 

    The Congress leader spoke about the tough time he faced when he was in Tihar jail on money-laundering charges. He expressed gratefulness towards party’s former chief Sonia Gandhi for supporting him when he was sent to jail. He said he proved that he is loyal to Congress and everybody is responsible for this win. "There is only one support, Congress support," the leader added.

    Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023 Results: BJP's Basavaraj Bommai concedes defeat, says 'will introspect the results'

    Shivakumar thanked voters for believing in his party and giving it a chance. He also thank the party top brass for their efforts. "The Congress office is our temple. We will decide our next step at the Congress office," he added.

    "I had promised to give Karnataka to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. I will never forget Sonia Gandhi visiting me in jail after the 'BJP guys' had locked me up.  This is the trust that I have been given by the Gandhi family, Congress, and the entire nation," he remarked.

    Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023 Results: DK Shivakumar shows off power of 'team' as Congress heads for majority

    Meanwhile, as per official ECI trends, D K Shivakumar secured 25,406 votes, B Nagaraju got 4,898 votes, and R Ashoka got 3,813 votes so far.

    Shivakumar is one of the wealthiest politicians in India. He stated in his electoral form from last month that his net worth had increased to be than Rs 1400 crore. Usha Shivakumar's fortune is Rs 153.3 crore compared to the politician's projected net worth of Rs 1214 crore. The family owns 61 crore rupees worth of real estate collectively.

    Last Updated May 13, 2023, 2:05 PM IST
    Karnataka Election Results 2023: JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy concedes defeat; Congratulates new govt

    World Bank team holds discussions with Kerala CM; expresses interest in state's carbon neutral initiatives

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: 'This is the victory of Janata Janardhan,' says Mallikarjun Kharge

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: BJP's Basavaraj Bommai concedes defeat, says 'will introspect the results'

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: DK Shivakumar shows off power of 'team' as Congress heads for majority

    Karnataka Election Results 2023: JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy concedes defeat; Congratulates new govt

    From shoulder injury to World Championship bronze - A look at Nishant Dev's incredible journey

    World Bank team holds discussions with Kerala CM; expresses interest in state's carbon neutral initiatives

    Priyanka Chopra feels irritated as fan tries clicking selfie with her

    IPL 2023: How can RCB's Virat Kohli increase his scoring rate post-PowerPlay? Here's Graeme Smith's advice

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

