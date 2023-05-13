Karnataka Election 2023 Results: DK Shivakumar breaks down; credits Congress cadre for 'win' (WATCH)

Karnataka Election 2023 Results: As his party inched closer to victory, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar broke down while talking to media persons. He said he proved that he is loyal to Congress and everybody is responsible for this win.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar broke down on Saturday as he spoke about his party's massive victory in Karnataka. After winning from his seat in Kanakapura, Shivakumar addressed the media and thanked the Congress leadership and workers for the much-needed win.

The Congress leader spoke about the tough time he faced when he was in Tihar jail on money-laundering charges. He expressed gratefulness towards party’s former chief Sonia Gandhi for supporting him when he was sent to jail. He said he proved that he is loyal to Congress and everybody is responsible for this win. "There is only one support, Congress support," the leader added.

Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023 Results: BJP's Basavaraj Bommai concedes defeat, says 'will introspect the results'

Shivakumar thanked voters for believing in his party and giving it a chance. He also thank the party top brass for their efforts. "The Congress office is our temple. We will decide our next step at the Congress office," he added.

"I had promised to give Karnataka to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. I will never forget Sonia Gandhi visiting me in jail after the 'BJP guys' had locked me up. This is the trust that I have been given by the Gandhi family, Congress, and the entire nation," he remarked.

Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023 Results: DK Shivakumar shows off power of 'team' as Congress heads for majority

Meanwhile, as per official ECI trends, D K Shivakumar secured 25,406 votes, B Nagaraju got 4,898 votes, and R Ashoka got 3,813 votes so far.

Shivakumar is one of the wealthiest politicians in India. He stated in his electoral form from last month that his net worth had increased to be than Rs 1400 crore. Usha Shivakumar's fortune is Rs 153.3 crore compared to the politician's projected net worth of Rs 1214 crore. The family owns 61 crore rupees worth of real estate collectively.