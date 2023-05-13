Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election Results 2023: JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy concedes defeat; Congratulates new govt

    JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy conceded defeat of his party in the Karnataka election 2023 on Saturday. 
     

    Karnataka Election Results 2023: JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy concedes defeat; Congratulates new govt anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 13, 2023, 1:44 PM IST

    Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister and Janata Dal Secular HD Kumaraswamy conceded defeat and congratulated the Congress party for its win in Karnataka Election 2023 on Saturday.

    In a Facebook post, Kumaraswamy said,  "I welcome the order of the people of the state. People's country is final in a democratic system. I accept defeat, victory equally. But, this defeat is not final, my struggle will not stop, always with the people. Congratulations to the great people who blessed our party.

    Also read: Karnataka Election 2023 Results: DK Shivakumar breaks down; credits Congress cadre for 'win' (WATCH)

    Whether it is for me or for our family, victory is not new. Back in the day Mr HD Devegowda, Sri HD Revanna, I too had lost. Similarly, when we won, we served people with commitment. In the coming days, I will engage in the organization and work to build a party."

    "Good luck to the new government that is going to exist in the state. I wish they would respond to people's hospital. My thanks to the activists, leaders, candidates who worked day and night for the party in this election. Don't worry for any reason, I'm with you."

    At the same time, his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy lost to the Congress in Ramanagaram, marking his second defeat in Karnataka.

    With Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai declaring defeat shortly after noon as the Congress leads in the assembly poll raced above 120, the BJP lost its lone stronghold in the south today. Karnataka has not cast a vote for the current government in nearly 40 years.

    "In spite of a lot of efforts put in by the Prime Minister and the BJP workers, we have not been able to make the (majority) mark. Once the full results come, we will do a detailed analysis," Bommai told reporters. 

    "We take this result in our stride to come back in Lok Sabha elections," he added.

    "The message from Karnataka is that the 'end' of BJP's negative, communal, corrupt, rich-oriented, anti-women-youth, social-divisive, false propaganda, individualistic politics has begun," tweeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

    Also read: Karnataka Election 2023 Results: BJP's Basavaraj Bommai concedes defeat, says 'will introspect the results'
     

    Last Updated May 13, 2023, 1:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results DK Shivakumar breaks down credits Congress cadre for win watch gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: DK Shivakumar breaks down; credits Congress cadre for 'win' (WATCH)

    World Bank team holds discussions with Kerala CM; expresses interest in state's carbon neutral initiatives anr

    World Bank team holds discussions with Kerala CM; expresses interest in state's carbon neutral initiatives

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: 'This is the victory of Janata Janardhan,' says Mallikarjun Kharge AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: 'This is the victory of Janata Janardhan,' says Mallikarjun Kharge

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results Has BJP conceded defeat Basavaraj Bommai responds gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: BJP's Basavaraj Bommai concedes defeat, says 'will introspect the results'

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results DK Shivakumar shows off power of team as Congress heads for majority gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: DK Shivakumar shows off power of 'team' as Congress heads for majority

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results DK Shivakumar breaks down credits Congress cadre for win watch gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: DK Shivakumar breaks down; credits Congress cadre for 'win' (WATCH)

    boxing From shoulder injury to World Championship bronze - A look at Nishant Dev incredible journey-ayh

    From shoulder injury to World Championship bronze - A look at Nishant Dev's incredible journey

    World Bank team holds discussions with Kerala CM; expresses interest in state's carbon neutral initiatives anr

    World Bank team holds discussions with Kerala CM; expresses interest in state's carbon neutral initiatives

    Priyanka Chopra feels 'irritated' as fan tries clicking selfie with her vma

    Priyanka Chopra feels irritated as fan tries clicking selfie with her

    IPL 2023: What can Virat Kohli do to increase his scoring rate post PowerPlay? Here is Graeme Smith advice-ayh

    IPL 2023: How can RCB's Virat Kohli increase his scoring rate post-PowerPlay? Here's Graeme Smith's advice

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon