Karnataka Election Results 2023: JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy concedes defeat; Congratulates new govt

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister and Janata Dal Secular HD Kumaraswamy conceded defeat and congratulated the Congress party for its win in Karnataka Election 2023 on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, Kumaraswamy said, "I welcome the order of the people of the state. People's country is final in a democratic system. I accept defeat, victory equally. But, this defeat is not final, my struggle will not stop, always with the people. Congratulations to the great people who blessed our party.

Whether it is for me or for our family, victory is not new. Back in the day Mr HD Devegowda, Sri HD Revanna, I too had lost. Similarly, when we won, we served people with commitment. In the coming days, I will engage in the organization and work to build a party."

"Good luck to the new government that is going to exist in the state. I wish they would respond to people's hospital. My thanks to the activists, leaders, candidates who worked day and night for the party in this election. Don't worry for any reason, I'm with you."

At the same time, his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy lost to the Congress in Ramanagaram, marking his second defeat in Karnataka.

With Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai declaring defeat shortly after noon as the Congress leads in the assembly poll raced above 120, the BJP lost its lone stronghold in the south today. Karnataka has not cast a vote for the current government in nearly 40 years.

"In spite of a lot of efforts put in by the Prime Minister and the BJP workers, we have not been able to make the (majority) mark. Once the full results come, we will do a detailed analysis," Bommai told reporters.

"We take this result in our stride to come back in Lok Sabha elections," he added.

"The message from Karnataka is that the 'end' of BJP's negative, communal, corrupt, rich-oriented, anti-women-youth, social-divisive, false propaganda, individualistic politics has begun," tweeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

