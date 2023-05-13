Karnataka Election 2023 Results: BJP's Basavaraj Bommai concedes defeat, says 'will introspect the results'

Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has accepted the Bharatiya Janata Party's defeat in elections 2023. He said, "We've not been able to make the mark. Once the results come we will do a detailed analysis.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has conceded defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections as the counting of the votes is still underway.

Addressing the media, Bommai said, "We've not been able to make the mark. Once the results come we will do a detailed analysis. As a national party, we will not only analyse but also see what deficiencies and gaps were left at various levels. We take this result in our stride."

Bommai said in spite of a lot of efforts put in by PM Modi and party workers, they've not been able to make the mark. He further added once the full results come, they will do a detailed analysis. “We will re organise the party and come back for Lok Sabha elections. We will introspect the result and look into the loop hopes what went wrong?" he added.

His statement comes as the grand old party is leading on 128 seats at 12.45 pm. According to the trends, the BJP is leading on 66 seats and JD(S) on 22 seats.

The run-up to the polls witnessed a number of wars of words between the senior party leaders. While PM Modi slammed Congress in each of his rallies, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi responded with corruption and unemployment charges against him.

The state saw a three-cornered fight between the incumbent BJP, an aggressive Congress and the Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular).