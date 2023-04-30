Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi holds massive roadshow in Mysuru

    During the roadshow, PM Modi was on a specially designed vehicle and reciprocated the greetings by waving to people. People also showered flowers and waved BJP flags along the route as an expression of support.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (April 30) held a massive roadshow in poll-bound Karnataka's Mysuru to give a boost to BJP's campaign for the assembly polls that is scheduld to be held on May 10. A large number of people and BJP supporters had gathered on both sides of the road to greet the Prime Minister.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reaches out to Anganwadi workers with promise of enhanced pay

    Along with the Prime Minister, former BJP leader, KS Eshwarappa was also present during the roadshow. Notably, he had announced retirement from electoral politics just before the party announced the list of its candidates.

    Earlier today, PM Modi slammed Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) parties and termed them as "symbols of instability", and said that the people of Karnataka have decided to end the rule of unstable coalition governments in the state.

    Addressing a public rally in Belur, PM Modi said, "This time, the people of Karnataka have decided to end the unstable governments that have ruled the state for the past decades. Congress and JD(S), both are symbols of instability. In whichever state, Congress party is left, they make headlines only due to the tussle among the regional leaders."

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi slams Congress, says party works for one family sitting in Delhi

    The Prime Minister further said that every vote to the JD(S) would straightaway go to the Congress and bring instability in Karnataka.

    "Whenever the Congress and the JD(S) come to power, some families thrive but for the BJP, every family of India and Karnataka is the party’s own family," PM Modi said.

